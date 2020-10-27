POLITICS

Who’s going to protect the children from the Bidens?

by Daniel Greenfield

The Hunter Biden laptop at the center of the political scandal had a sticker on it with the name of the Beau Biden Foundation. The sticker has been widely reported, but not its full name.

The full name of the foundation named after Joe Biden’s son and Hunter Biden’s brother is the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children. It’s both tragic and disgusting then that Rudy Giuliani has alleged that the laptop contained material involving underage girls.

It’s unclear if the Hunter Biden laptop actually belonged to the Beau Biden Foundation, but the The Mac Shop, at the center of the story, is in Wilmington, as is the Beau Biden Foundation. It’s a short drive down the 202 from the physical address of the foundation at the University of Delaware Law School to the Trolley Square address of the shop where the laptop ended up.

Earlier this year, the Beau Biden Foundation was one of the beneficiaries of grants from the Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund. The Biden foundation had received a $22,000 grant to provide “virtual training” to protect children from abuse. That is the sort of thing that the foundation, co-chaired by Hunter Biden and other Biden family members, does.

The Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children claims that its mission is protecting children from child abuse, especially over the internet. It runs workshops, distributes ebooks, and offers training sessions to prevent children from being groomed by abusers online.

It’s deeply troubling then that Hunter Biden had apparently been accused of doing just that.

In one of the messages allegedly exchanged between Joe Biden and his son, the Democrat presidential candidate asks his son, “This is [redacted 14-year-old girl] right.”

“She told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted girl] when she says that I facetime naked with her and the reason I can’t have her out to see me is because I’ll walk around naked smoking crack talking [redacted] girls on face time,” Hunter replied.

Meanwhile the Beau Biden Foundation was offering lessons on how to spot online predators.

Some have speculated that this refers to Hallie Biden’s daughter. Hallie Biden, a fellow co-chair of the foundation, was also Beau’s widow and had been in a relationship with Hunter. If so this would have been a devastating indictment of the foundation’s leadership which was charging $3,000 for lessons on preventing online child abuse while its board members were involved in it.

