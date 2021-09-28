A husband was charged after he allegedly shot and killed his wife Monday night at their home near Readyville, Rutherford County Sheriff’s detectives said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call at the home of Irwin Keith “Boo” Odom and his wife, Toni, on Bivens Hill Road, said Detective Capt. Britt Reed.

“Deputies located Mrs. Odom in the residence deceased from an apparent gunshot injury,” Reed said.

Detective Ty Downing said Odom was at the home.

“He agreed to meet with the investigators for an interview,” Downing said.

After the interview, Downing charged Odom, 50, with first-degree murder of his 27-year-old wife. The Odoms were married five years.

Detectives obtained search warrants for the home where they gathered evidence.

Odom is being held on $1 million bond. A hearing is set Wednesday in General Sessions Court.