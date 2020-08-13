by Cathy Hinners

Nashville Tennessee can’t seem to hire a Chief of Police that doesn’t use food to curb crime. Years ago, former police chief Steve Anderson brought hot chocolate to protesters who had stopped traffic on interstate I-40. This week, as Steve Anderson was abruptly retired due to pressures from Mayor John Cooper, former Deputy Chief John Drake has been appointed as the interim Chief. During an interview discussing his priorities for the city, Drake said “I want to give ice cream” as a way to build trust with the community. Really?

Drake, a 33 year veteran of the Metro Nashville police claims he wants to completely transform the police department, which often leads to more problems, especially when your priorities lack common sense. Crime in Nashville, including shootings has increased tremendously over the last several months, yet Drake will fall under the thumb of Mayor Cooper in hopes he will be the permanent pick for the position.

Drake states working with the Mayor’s plan to stop the spread of Covid is his top priority. He also has plans to disband units that proactively patrol, protecting communities from potential crimes.

Another sorry attempt by the interim Chief to appease one community is his desire to have an all female recruiting drive so more females can rise through the ranks. As a retired female police officer, I find it disgraceful and offensive a Police Chief would consider promoting females just because they are female, not necessarily based on their merits or performance. Falling in line with the current political hot topics to get a permanent job should be a red flag.

Mayor John Cooper, the biggest mistake in office following disgraced Megan Barry, has chosen to further damage Nashville’s economy by harassing those who are trying to support businesses after the lock down. Cooper, who has not specifically said he wanted to defund the police, has signed on to former president Obama’s” My Brother’s Keeper Alliance”, which calls for drastic police reform, and ways to redirect funds to communities. Now Cooper has the audacity to use those same police to issue citations and make arrests for those not wearing masks.

More madness was revealed this week when Sharon Hurt, an at-large councilwoman of the Nashville Metro Council, wants those who don’t wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic to be charged with attempted murder. Thank goodness, these morons are not in the law making business.

Cities across the nation are facing chaos and destruction on a regular basis in part due to the lack of leadership, and Nashville is no different. Mayor Cooper allowed thousands of protestors to march through city streets at the height of the “spread” of the virus, yet is trampling on citizens rights by harassing businesses and those who patronize them.

The hard core leftist agenda is alive and well in Nashville Tennessee, and while officials are releasing prisoners who now are roaming our city streets, these same nutty elected officials are using our police to arrest those who choose not to wear masks.

No longer is keeping Americans safe from criminals a priority, usurping Americans rights are.