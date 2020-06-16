Militia “Unofficial Guardians” Of Town And Protestors

photo from the Idaho Citizen

by Jack Hadfield via thepoliticalinsider.com

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of men and women in the small Idaho city of Coeur d’Alene, with a population of 45,000, took up arms and hit the streets, when they were informed that looters and antifa members were going to attack their town.

Not only did they protect businesses, but they also stood up for the rights of those to peacefully protest as well – ensuring that anyone who wished to protest was still able to do so, but in a safe manner.

“There have been a couple guys trying to silence us, but the Trump supporters down there are helping keep it under control,” one demonstrator said, referring to the militia members as “unofficial guardians” of the protests. “We won’t be silenced, and I guess I’m glad people with guns are here to make sure that happens.”

“I’m more than welcoming the BLM protest, I want their voice to be heard,” one militia member told Pulpit & Pen. “I know that myself as a white straight male in the US, I know that I don’t know what it is like to be a black male person or black female person, I have no idea at all, so I want their voices heard.”

Antifa Stood Down After Hearing Of Armed Citizens On The Streets

It seems that the armed citizens of Idaho coming to the streets had the desired effect, with law enforcement confirming that the antifa members and looters had backed down from hitting Coeur d’Alene when they heard of their presence.

This once again shows the crucial nature of the Second Amendment, and how it’s so needed to protect our lives and livelihoods. Not only that, but the protestors also felt safe. This is more evidence that the Second Amendment is the right that underpins all others, including the First Amendment, and the right to publicly, peacefully assemble.