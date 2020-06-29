It is happening right before our eyes. The destruction of America by Communists and Marxists (Antifa) under the banner of black lives matter is continuing on a daily basis as political leaders sit on their hands for fear of being offensive. No longer is it just a statue issue either. They are coming for you.

As we lead up to the most important election of our time, BLM members and their Antifa counterparts promise to avenge anything white, or conservative by going after local, small town elected officials and business owners. “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation” says the leader of BLM in NYC Hawk Newsome.

“Let’s be very real,” Newsome said. “Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting. We had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership. Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting. There have been eight cops fired across the country.”

Using this intimidation and stoking fears of violence seems to be the trend, rather than using their voice at the ballot box, which proves the point BLM has been hijacked by Antifa types. Yet many blacks refuse to get angry at one of their own, Patrisse Cullors, who has no shame admitting on video she has been trained to be a Marxist.

Using the tactics from Communism adorer Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals, “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions” seems to be how Antifa is pushing blacks attempting to shame white people into thinking they should have guilt or must repent for sins of ancestors.

These “movements” are increasingly becoming more dangerous and weaponized as their disgruntled members are empowered by their funders to spread their “actions” into suburban and rural areas. Local groups of BLM are now showing up at rallies meant to support law enforcement or President Trump, trying to intimidate and offend anyone present.

Whites are being forced to apologize for insensitive comments made on social media, to avoid losing their jobs. Any businesses using social media to support police are immediately boycotted and surrounded to force customers to leave. According to PJ Media “In Oregon City, a medium-sized city south of Portland, a protest group has organized a recall against the mayor. The suburb of Gresham saw resignations from its mayor, city manager, and chief of police. And in Salem, the state’s capital, several school board members have been targeted for destruction.” All because a small disenfranchised group decided they wanted to disrupt and dismantle.

The bottom line is unfortunately, in today’s volatile social climate, you must be prepared to face opposition and potential violence. Expect to be a target, and plan your reactions. From County commission and school board meetings to political town halls, know that groups may appear to attempt to force you into making bad, sudden decisions.

We as a civilized, law abiding society, we must not give in to those seeking to destroy us. Do not apologize. Do not make promises. Do not fear. Stand your ground.

Fight for what is right before it is too late.