Murfreesboro Water Resources Department’s Community Affairs team sponsors ‘Imagine A Day Without Water’ High School Video contest

The Murfreesboro Water Resources Department Community Affairs team (MWRDCA) is getting students excited about the value of water with this year’s “Imagine A Day Without Water” High School Video Contest. The contest is a groundbreaking effort to encourage high school students to get involved in the cause to protect our water sources, bring awareness to water infrastructure, and promote water conservation.

“Imagine A Day Without Water” (IADWW) takes place on October 21, 2020 and is a national day to acknowledge the value of water and the importance water has in our everyday lives. Organizations from all over the country will engage virtually in exciting learning activities and events to bring awareness to our most precious resource.

“Our initial purpose for creating this contest was to reach out to the high school students in our community like never before, giving the younger generation a chance to acknowledge their environmental footprint, spark interest in careers in the water industry, and promote change in the future of water infrastructure,” MWRD Administrative Aide, Alandria Barker states. “These videos will be used to prompt action NOW, and once years have passed, they will be timeless reminders of how far we’ve come.”

When water is in short supply, or fails to meet quality standards, the community takes notice. A new vision and value of water has emerged in the collective mind of the general public. The nation sees surface water, ground water, rainwater, drinking water, wastewater, and other forms of water as independent and exclusive to one another. The public needs to recognize that we have multiple variations of “one water” that needs to be valued and preserved. Could you imagine a day without it?

The video contest kicks off on September 8, 2020 and goes through October 16, 2020. All participating students must turn in the Contest Entry Form which should be completed, signed and authorized by a parent for media release consent. Please visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/IADWW for entry forms, contest guidelines, submission criteria, and more.

MWRD takes pride in being a supplier of products and services that are vital and foundational to the quality of life of our residents. We recognize and embrace our responsibility and role in sustaining our community, its water systems, and its aquatic environment. It’s our great hope that our young citizens will take notice of our water resources and take actions to protect them for future generations to come.

For more Water Resource News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov/MWRD