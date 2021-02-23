Suddenly, Democrats read part of the Constitution to re-impeach President Trump. When will Congress read the rest?

On her very first day in Congress, Rep. Rashida Talib (D-Mich.) announced, “We’re gonna impeach the m***!”

About two years later, when President Trump was unseated, a huge number of his supporters came to Washington, D.C., demanding that Congress look at evidence of massive election fraud, including premeditated use of electronic machines with “Weighted Race” features, detailed in a number of statisticians’ forensic analyses, amounting to a “bloodless” coup d’etat.

When a small portion of the crowd breached the Capitol building, the fraud question was simply buried in the cries that Trump had caused an “insurrection” and should be barred from ever seeking office again, under the 14th Amendment, Section 3.

The Section reads: “No person shall…hold any office…under the United States…who, having previously taken an oath…to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” This was passed to prevent those who directed the Civil War from holding office. Now it is being applied to President Trump, for speaking about “peacefully and patriotically making your voices heard” on Jan 6, 2021.

Democrats and many Republicans have been ignoring Section 1 of the 14th Amendment for decades. It reads “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States,…” Babies born of foreign mothers who come to the United States solely to give birth here are not “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States, and neither are their parents. They are subject to the jurisdiction of the nation of which their mother is a citizen. Section 1 of the 14thAmendment was designed to recognize the citizenship of former slaves.

Likewise, Article 1, Section 9, Clause 9, is ignored by all Democrats and nearly all Republicans. It reads “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States.” Ever wonder why “Medicare” is called an “entitlement?” Because it “entitles” you to the labor of other citizens.

When the King bestowed a Title of Nobility on someone, that person got the “perks” (i.e., perquisites) that went with it: land, the serfs connected to the land, stipends, and prerogatives.

People in the U.S. now have Titles of Nobility and the perquisites. One is “age over 65” and the major perquisite of the fruits of the labor of younger working citizens, who are thus made second-class citizens. It is un-Constitutional to “take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned,” said Thomas Jefferson in his first inaugural address. Yet, that happens to every working person; the first dollar earned is subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes. The worker’s earnings are taken and given to someone else, often someone much wealthier.

The Congress ignores Article 1, Section 8, which enumerates the specific powers granted to Congress by the States. Now the federal government is a rogue, unfettered institution, grabbing more power every day. For example, nothing in the Constitution authorizes Congress to involve the federal government in American citizens’ medical care or in “insurance.”

Congress is not paying the debts of the United States, which is what they are supposed to use taxes to do—see Article 1, Section 8

Our debt represents a grave danger to us. Yet Congress continues spending and the Federal Reserve continues printing money. That is also un-Constitutional: Article 1 Section 8, Clause 5, gives Congress the undelegatable power “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof.” It has un-Constitutionally ceded that responsibility to the Federal Reserve, which is a group of private bankers.

Article 6, Clause 2, states that the Constitution shall be “the supreme Law of the Land.” There can be nothing done under the Constitution that nullifies the Constitution. Therefore, there can never Constitutionally be anything entered into by these United States that would empower anything against our Constitution. That includes programs sponsored by the United Nations, the World Health Organization, or other international bodies. That is why the Versailles Treaty was never signed by the United States: It contained Covenants of the League of Nations, which is un-Constitutional.

There are many other examples by which Congress has over decades imposed on Americans just about everything complained about in the Declaration of Independence. Congress generally ignores the Constitution, as Rep. James E. Clyburn (D S.C.-6) said openly in 2009. Its cynical invocation for re-impeachment was pure partisan politics.

Now that congresspeople have cracked open the Constitution, they need to keep reading. Their oath of office requires them to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Breaking that oath is a felony. Many in Congress today actually are domestic enemies of our Constitution, and should be removed from Congress and prosecuted for breaking their oath.

Dr. Tamzin Rosenwasser earned her MD from Washington University in St. Louis after putting herself through medical school. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and also Dermatology, and has practiced Emergency Medicine as well.