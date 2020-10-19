And its control of the culture

by Mark Tapson

As the revelations of international influence-peddling and multimillion-dollar corruption on the part of Joe Biden and his disgrace of a son go utterly ignored by the Democrat media, and suppressed on social media by Big Tech overlords Twitter and Facebook, it couldn’t be more obvious that the crisis in American journalism has peaked. That makes Sean Spicer’s new book, Leading America: President Trump’s Commitment to People, Patriotism, and Capitalism, all the more relevant and essential.

Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Spicer, also the author of the compelling account of his time in the White House titled The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, has written another page-turning, eyewitness account of the volatile intersection of journalism and politics in America today. In ten highly readable, easily digestible chapters, each devoted to an aspect of left’s tightening grip on the culture, the normally calm and collected Spicer absolutely savages the Progressive activists in academia, the news media, and Hollywood. He also argues that re-electing President Trump is America’s only hope to win this “battle for the soul of this great nation.”

David Horowitz, founder of the Freedom Center and bestselling author, most recently, of Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win, sums it up in his jacket blurb for Leading America:

Sean Spicer has written an indispensable book about the destruction of American journalism by the American left. As an insider who was press secretary to President Trump, is now an anchor on Newsmax TV, and in between was a quarter-finalist among celebrity leftists on Dancing With the Stars, Spicer has written an irresistible insider’s book about the wars that are engulfing us as a nation and threatening our future.

Spicer begins the book setting up the state of the union in 2020 (“Welcome to the current state of American society, one in which all politics is personal and all persons are forced to be political”), and laying out what the stakes are in this critical, upcoming election. What are those stakes? The very principles of our nation, and the Constitution itself, which are threatened by today’s radical Democratic Party: “They will stop at nothing in their attempt to turn capitalism into socialism, patriotism into globalism, and American values into progressive values. They’re willing to run small businesses into economic ruin, turn academic institutions into harmful social experiment centers, use children as political pawns, and ruin America’s favorite pastimes with political polarization – and they’re leaving a nearly unrecognizable country in their wake.”

Then he moves on to a discussion of his wild ride on one of America’s top competition reality shows: “Just as they’ve done with everything else, the left turned a dancing reality show into a political battleground.”

When Spicer was approached about performing on the highly-rated Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) after his White House stint, he gradually realized it not only might be a lot of fun, but by diving into the left-dominated pop culture, it also would be a way to “prove that people from different backgrounds or with different beliefs could get along” – but “many in the media did not want to see that happen.”

Definitely not. The left was outraged that Trump spokesman Spicer would be treated with anything more civil than a public tarring-and-feathering, much less be showcased on one of America’s most popular shows rather than a televised war crimes tribunal. As Spicer threw himself into the gig with abandon – initially in a puffy-sleeved, fluorescent green shirt, no less – and kept surviving the cut each week, his many triggered critics scornfully suggested “that I was trying to redeem myself – or as the New York Times put it, I was wiping away my disgrace through dancing. Unfortunately for them, I was enjoying myself, having fun, and learning something different. I wasn’t asking for forgiveness.”

