I dedicate this article, written a few years back, to the memory of Laura Ingalls Wilder, who bridged the generations.

Thinking back over the years I’ve been writing for The Reader is looking back over approximately half of the oft referred to “Digital Age” or “Tech Age.” This storied age started approx 25 years ago in 1991 when the World Wide Web came into more general use. I have found it realistic to remind my readers repeatedly that the claims, very inflated ones, of that age stem pretty much completely, from the moguls who benefit from the tech business and its position of influence on our minds and life direction through constant controlled and beamed messages of what we should believe and think.

Anyone who doubts my assertion should just take a few added minutes and analyze the internet news or internet ads. All the thinking is done for us. We are constantly bombarded with not only slanted news stories but stories that lead us even further into the direction the slanted story suggests. “Famed Constitutional Professor” blows the Constitution wide open and shows us how useless and out of place its concepts of free speech, rights to security in our homes, rights to assemble, rights to protect our families and property are.outdated In this modern age. “Tech and Political rule hold sway and anything else is wishful, outdated thinking.” (Who are we humble peons to question the learned professor. Our rightful position is to keep quiet, listen to the internet tech plan, and obey.)

Ray Bradbury said “You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture, all you have to do is get people to stop reading them…” And wasn’t he right. “Internet education expert points out the lack of usefulness in classic literature.” Tech business models will change education forever” Not quite yet , however. More and more people are waking up every day with the realization that we are “being had.”

In spite of the grimness of much of this picture, when looked at squarely there is still great hope for us to get through this delusion. Get through it and emerge on the other side with a renewed confidence in our culture and our history.

The methods in use by these controllers and planners are pretty obvious when looked at with the clarity of the little boy in “The Emperors New Clothes.” The Emperor involved here is threadbare naked. He is loud and boastful but his words ring hollow.’

I talked to a lady in a thrift store this week who was perusing the used books at the same time I was. She was buying books for herself. Her 92 year old mother, and her 12 year old granddaughter. “They are both avid readers,” she spoke pridefully. Her pride is well deserved. People who bridge the generations in a love of books, history and ideas are preservers of culture. Hastings books and Media has announced that they are giving up the fight for now, but Barnes and Noble are adding new departments and interests and are in no way giving up the fight. And, as far as I’m concerned, it’s a holding action that will pay off. People are waking up to the dangers of GMO’s the additives in Tylenol and other products as well as the “additives” in our school systems and business models. We are humans not robots and despite efforts to dumb us down to obedient slaves, we will turn the tide and re structure ourselves out of this mess we’ve allowed to happen. We always do, thank God.

