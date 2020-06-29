This situation disgusts and angers me to the point that I have a massive resentment towards those cowards in our government, who have stood by idly, wringing their pale little collective hands, and chanting the mantra of the day, “Oh my, oh me … what should I do, what can I do?” as though they’ve never been capable of having a cogent thought or making a decision by themselves and on their own. We are dying from a lack of strong, independent, conservative-minded men and women if positions of government that matter most.
If radicals have the right to use force and violence to tear down these monuments and statues and circumvent due process and the rule of law, by that same token and example, so too do the patriots of America have the right to stand with arms in hand and prevent such from taking place.
In the absence of law and order and the sufficient authorities capable of enforcing the same, a void is created that demands to be filled. Either the thugs fill it with more chaos and mayhem or the Good Americans fill it and restore order. And, should these radicals persist in tearing down every last vestige of everything good, decent and true within our culture and our American heritage, all America may soon bear witness to the void being filled with the dead carcasses of the thugs and the Antifa and BLM communist radicals of this nation, who are doing all they can to destroy the republic and “fundamentally transform America” into an authoritarian, probably totalitarian, socialist regime, using any means necessary, including violence.
It’s time to end their Marxist pipe-dream right here and right now, and cut it all the way back to the roots of its leadership, however that is to be accomplished. These Amerikkans need to be charged with sedition, treason and domestic terrorism, prosecuted and jailed according to the depth of their complicity in the movement that has succeeded in destroying so much of America and damaging the credibility of the United States government and all states’ government on multiple levels.
Some deserve a few years behind bars. Some deserve life. Some deserve to be executed.
An alternative viable solution might be found in giving all who may eventually come under criminal investigation over roles in the riots the choice of spending the rest of their lives in exile or ten years to life in prison.
Unfortunately, America may find it necessary to resort to a hardcore military maxim, that has become more dear to me the more I see the communist anti-American tugs of Antifa and BLM advancing across America, laying waste to towns and cities at will. We had a saying in the Army in my time, that was simply “Kill ‘Em All and Let God Sort ‘Em Out”.
I believe America is headed into a civil war that will be more prolonged, intense, heated and bloody than the first one, due to the fact that it won’t be like the 1860s with two clear sides.
America is crying out for such a figure now, but they thought they had that figure in President Trump.
No one person will be the salvation of this nation. America’s salvation can only be achieved, when the nation on the whole returns to the fold of God and the principles He set forth, upon which this nation was founded. It will take all of America forming a common bond again under God to turn back the hand of time and deliver us to a new age for the future, whereby our freedom and liberty truly are preserved, protected and defended.
The length and duration of this mounting war is anybody’s guess, but I have surmised that we will see an exponential increase in civil strife and violence over the next 15 years, during which time, at any point, another civil war is highly likely to break out. We could even potentially see that point in the first year or two after the 2024 election (maybe even after November ???), but I do not see how America gets beyond 2035, with two such diametrically opposed ideologies so antithetical to one another and vying for power and control of our country — not too mention the fact that Islam sides with the Democratic Party communists, America’s Enemies from Within — without another civil war arising.
Such an endeavor is a mighty task __ but not an impossible task. Through God all things are possible.
Only time can tell how this really ends. I’ll just keep praying and hoping and working towards the best of outcomes.