Trump can sign all the executive orders he wants — the States’ Governors too. That’s like pulling out a feather to fight a mountain lion, since federal laws already in place to protect statues and monuments from being attacked haven’t stopped the first one.

Until these bastards actually are forced to bear the consequence of their actions and are actually charged, prosecuted and imprisoned, this will continue. And, even then, given the nature of the actual fight that has nothing to do with the statues, no one should look for these hardcore radicals to cease and desist their lawless actions anytime soon, since this is the acceleration and escalation of a mounting war for ultimate control of all America, between anti-American Marxists/Maoists and American patriots.

The entire nation has watched over the past weeks in horrified disgust, as anti-American communist thugs deface, vandalize and topple our statues and monuments, with the latest case, in Baltimore, Maryland, being red paint thrown on the statue of George Washington. Previously, a statue of Washington was also toppled in Portland, Oregon. And now, we have just recently seen rioters in San Francisco even topple the statue of Union General Ulysses S. Grant and deface and attempt to tear down the statue of Andrew Jackson, in Lafayette Square near the White House — malicious acts that are too often accompanied by the burning of the American Flag.

This situation disgusts and angers me to the point that I have a massive resentment towards those cowards in our government, who have stood by idly, wringing their pale little collective hands, and chanting the mantra of the day, “Oh my, oh me … what should I do, what can I do?” as though they’ve never been capable of having a cogent thought or making a decision by themselves and on their own. We are dying from a lack of strong, independent, conservative-minded men and women if positions of government that matter most. If radicals have the right to use force and violence to tear down these monuments and statues and circumvent due process and the rule of law, by that same token and example, so too do the patriots of America have the right to stand with arms in hand and prevent such from taking place. In the absence of law and order and the sufficient authorities capable of enforcing the same, a void is created that demands to be filled. Either the thugs fill it with more chaos and mayhem or the Good Americans fill it and restore order. And, should these radicals persist in tearing down every last vestige of everything good, decent and true within our culture and our American heritage, all America may soon bear witness to the void being filled with the dead carcasses of the thugs and the Antifa and BLM communist radicals of this nation, who are doing all they can to destroy the republic and “fundamentally transform America” into an authoritarian, probably totalitarian, socialist regime, using any means necessary, including violence. It’s time to end their Marxist pipe-dream right here and right now, and cut it all the way back to the roots of its leadership, however that is to be accomplished. These Amerikkans need to be charged with sedition, treason and domestic terrorism, prosecuted and jailed according to the depth of their complicity in the movement that has succeeded in destroying so much of America and damaging the credibility of the United States government and all states’ government on multiple levels. Some deserve a few years behind bars. Some deserve life. Some deserve to be executed. An alternative viable solution might be found in giving all who may eventually come under criminal investigation over roles in the riots the choice of spending the rest of their lives in exile or ten years to life in prison.