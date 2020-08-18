Some years ago a book was published which became very popular. Somehow I missed it until a member of my family introduced me to the movie version. The title is “Into The Wild” written by John Krakauer. The book first appeared in 1996 but the movie version appeared in 2007. The film was directed by Sean Penn.

I had no idea what to expect and was surprised when I found that I was watching a true life account. The casting and acting in the film couldn’t be improved upon. The acting is so convincing you feel like an onlooker to all the events.

The story is centered around the last years of a young man named Chris McCandless. Chris came from a successful, middle class home but, seeing the strife of his parents concluded that worldly success was not always what it’s cracked up to be. Near the end of his college stay he began a plan for an alternate life experience the culmination of which would be to trek through the wilds of Alaska.

He began his adventure in 1990 by refusing a new car gift from his parents, donating his life savings to charity and burning most of his remaining cash. He then took to the road, assuming the name “Alexander Supertramp.” He travelled through the states of Arizona, California and South Dakota. He lost his car at one point in a flash flood and continued by canoe and on foot. His wanderings up until Alaska were characterized by a series of random jobs and friendships. Everyone who he met seemed to like him and he proved himself a hard worker at the several jobs he took along the way to sustain his meager wants. After two years of travel he was dropped at the edge of the “Stampede Trail” in Alaska.

He entered the trail with a light pack containing only ten pounds of rice and some hunting equipment, and books. After setting up camp in an abandoned bus, he foraged in the wilds for four months in what proved a slowly losing battle for subsistence. In his growing weakness he yet read from the Bible, the works of Jack London, Tolstoy, Louis Lamour, Henry Thoreau and Boris Pasternak. He succumbed to exposure and malnutrition in August of 1992. He left a simple journal which became the genesis of Krakauer’s book.

The response to McCandless’s story is very divided. Some think he was foolish and thoughtless; others that he was a seer in the tradition of St Francis of Assisi. He certainly was of the school of renunciation. I don’t believe he actually sought death. But without question he underestimated the rigors of life on the land. Perhaps in the mind of this youth, a short period of living intensely close to God and nature was worth more than a whole lifetime of the status quo.

