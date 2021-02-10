Eleven Iranian muslims arrested for illegally crossing from Mexican border into U.S.

by Christine Douglass-Williams via jihadwatch.com

What could possibly go wrong with illegals from jihadist regimes such as Iran entering the U.S. across the Mexican border? In mid-January, a red alert was issued over a report of four Iranians with explosives attempting to cross into the U.S. In October 2019, a “terror path” was “proven” as jihadists were found to be infiltrating the refugee stream and entering the U.S. What a perfect opportunity for them, as they are likely to be welcomed by Joe Biden.

“Yuma Sector BP Agents Arrest Group of Iranians,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection, February 3, 2021:

YUMA, Ariz. – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of 11 Iranian citizens who illegally crossed the border into the United States Monday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m., BP agents encountered the group near San Luis, Arizona, on a bridge near County 21st Street and the Salinity Canal. Agents determined the group had illegally crossed the international border into the U.S. The group was arrested and taken to Yuma Station for processing. The five females and six males were all from Iran, a Special Interest Country….

For the last two fiscal years, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents have led the nation in apprehending illegal crossers from Iran. Yuma Sector agents apprehended eight Iranian nationals in FY2020, compared to just 14 from all other border patrol sectors combined. So far in FY2021, Yuma Sector agents have apprehend 14 nationals from Iran.

The primary mission of the Border Patrol is to prevent nefarious people and devices from entering the United States. Iran is a designated Special Interest Country and the agents of Yuma Sector work diligently to protect our borders for the safety of our nation….