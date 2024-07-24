Alex Cooper, the popular host of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, has always been open with her audience. Yet, she kept one significant part of her life under wraps until recently—her relationship with Hollywood producer Matt Kaplan. This article delves into their love story, their journey towards marriage, and everything you need to know about the man Alex Cooper chose to spend her life with.

Meeting Matt Kaplan: The Start of a Modern Romance

Alex Cooper first mentioned “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” on her podcast in 2020, sparking curiosity among her listeners. The couple met virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when traditional dating was nearly impossible. Their connection was instant, leading to a first date that Cooper recounted fondly on her podcast. “We locked eyes, and it felt like we had known each other forever,” she said, describing their initial meeting.

The Private Relationship: Keeping Love Under Wraps

Despite her openness on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Cooper kept her relationship with Kaplan mostly private. This was a conscious decision to protect their bond from public scrutiny. Kaplan, a private person by nature, supported this approach. However, as their relationship deepened, Cooper began sharing more about their love story with her audience, gradually revealing Kaplan’s identity.

Who is Matt Kaplan?

Matt Kaplan is a name well-known in Hollywood, especially in the production scene. He attended Columbia University, where he played quarterback for the Columbia Lions football team. Kaplan’s love for film led him to study writing and directing in college, eventually steering him towards a career in film production.

He started at Lionsgate and worked his way up, contributing to projects like “The Hunger Games” films before moving on to Awesomeness Films. Kaplan is currently the CEO of Ace Entertainment, known for producing Netflix hits such as “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

A Proposal to Remember: Kaplan’s Grand Gesture

In April 2023, Cooper revealed their engagement, sharing the details of Kaplan’s elaborate proposal. Kaplan tricked Cooper into thinking she was preparing for a photoshoot, only to surprise her with a romantic scavenger hunt at their Los Angeles home. The hunt culminated in Kaplan proposing with a vintage oval-cut diamond ring, a moment Cooper described as surreal and unforgettable.

The Wedding: A Celebration of Love

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan exchanged vows on April 6, 2024, in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The intimate ceremony was officiated by Cooper’s brother and attended by close family and friends. Despite Cooper’s public persona, the couple kept their wedding details private, emphasizing their genuine connection and love for each other. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and exactly how we always envisioned it,” Cooper told Vogue.

Conclusion: A Love Story for the Ages

Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan’s love story is a testament to the power of genuine connection and mutual respect. From their initial Zoom meetings to their private yet emotional wedding, their journey has been nothing short of magical. As Cooper continues to share snippets of her life on her podcast, her fans can look forward to more insights into her relationship with Kaplan, a man who has not only supported her career but has also become her life partner.

