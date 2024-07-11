Alexandra Daddario, the talented actress known for her roles in “The White Lotus” and “Percy Jackson,” is making headlines again. This time, it’s not just about her thriving career but her personal life. Daddario, 38, and her husband, Andrew Form, 55, are expecting their first child together. Here’s a closer look at their journey from a serendipitous meeting to starting a family.

Alexandra Daddario’s Journey to Marriage

Meeting Andrew Form

Daddario and Form’s love story reads like a romantic movie script. The couple first met by chance during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both were out for walks in New York City when their paths crossed. Daddario recounts how they passed each other on a usually bustling street, exchanged glances, and then greetings. Form, a film producer, turned back to say “hi” just as Daddario did the same. This serendipitous moment led to their first date, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Their First Dates

Their initial dates were uniquely marked by the pandemic. With most places closed, they spent time at the Greenwich Hotel. Daddario recalls their first date by the fireplace in the hotel’s living room, with her dog providing an unexpected but memorable moment when it wandered into the kitchen. The simplicity and intimacy of these dates set the foundation for their relationship.

Going Public and Getting Engaged

In May 2021, Daddario made their relationship Instagram official with a black-and-white photo. Later that year, PEOPLE confirmed their engagement. The couple’s connection grew stronger, leading them to buy a $7.3 million mansion in Los Angeles in September 2021.

The Wedding in New Orleans

A Romantic Ceremony

Daddario and Form tied the knot in June 2022 at Preservation Hall in New Orleans. The wedding was a blend of elegance and festivity, with guests following a second line parade through the streets to the reception at Bar Marilou. Daddario wore a stunning silk gown by Danielle Frankel, perfect for the occasion. Form’s children, Julian and Rowan, played special roles as groomsmen and ring bearers, adding a family touch to the ceremony.

Expressing Gratitude and Love

Daddario often shares her love and gratitude for Form on social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she praised him for his grace and compassion, especially during challenging times. She expressed how he has made her life better and filled her with peace and happiness.

Alexandra Daddario’s Pregnancy Announcement

Keeping the News Private

The couple recently announced they are expecting their first child together. Vogue broke the news on July 10, revealing that Daddario had been keeping her pregnancy a secret for six months. The magazine also shared photos of Daddario cradling her baby bump, capturing the joy of this new chapter in their lives.

Overcoming Past Losses

Daddario shared with Vogue her excitement about becoming a mother, despite a previous pregnancy loss. She spoke candidly about the pain and trauma of such experiences and how they have deepened her empathy for other women who have gone through similar losses. Her openness about this difficult journey adds a layer of resilience and strength to her story.

Conclusion

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form’s love story is one of fate, resilience, and joy. From their chance meeting to their romantic wedding and now expecting their first child, their journey together has been filled with memorable moments. As they prepare to welcome their baby, their story continues to inspire and captivate fans worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Alexandra Daddario married?

Yes, Alexandra Daddario is married to Andrew Form. They tied the knot in June 2022 in a beautiful ceremony in New Orleans.

2. Who is Andrew Form?

Andrew Form is a successful film and television producer. He co-founded the production company Platinum Dunes and has worked on projects like “A Quiet Place,” “The Purge,” and “Jack Ryan.”

3. How did Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form meet?

They met by chance during a walk in New York City at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their serendipitous meeting led to a series of dates and eventually to their engagement and marriage.

4. When did Alexandra Daddario announce her pregnancy?

Daddario announced her pregnancy on July 10 through Vogue. She had been keeping the news private for six months before making the announcement.

5. Does Andrew Form have children from a previous marriage?

Yes, Andrew Form has two sons, Julian and Rowan, from his previous marriage to actress Jordana Brewster. The boys were part of the wedding ceremony, serving as groomsmen and ring bearers.