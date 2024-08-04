Bobby Finke, celebrated for his prowess in distance swimming at the Olympics, has caught the attention of fans worldwide not only for his swimming achievements but also for his personal life. Many are curious about his relationship status, asking, “Is Bobby Finke married?” While the answer is no, Bobby has been in a long-term relationship with Ellie Zweifel. Let’s dive into the details of their relationship and learn more about Ellie.

Who Is Bobby Finke’s Girlfriend, Ellie Zweifel?

Bobby Finke and Ellie Zweifel’s love story began in 2018 when they were both students at the University of Florida. Despite keeping much of their relationship out of the public eye, Ellie has been a steadfast supporter of Bobby, especially during his Olympic appearances. Their relationship milestones are often shared subtly through social media, giving fans a glimpse into their private lives.

A Celebrated Relationship

The couple celebrated their fifth anniversary on October 16, 2023. Ellie commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, featuring several photos of them together over the years and the hashtag “five years.” Her caption humorously noted the seriousness of their relationship, indicating their deep bond.

Public Displays of Affection

Bobby Finke has also shown his affection for Ellie publicly. During the Swim Foundation’s Golden Goggles Awards in November 2023, where he won the Male Race of the Year honor, Ellie was by his side. Bobby’s Instagram post from the event included a series of photos, one of which showed him and Ellie on the red carpet. He expressed his gratitude for the support he receives from his family, friends, and Ellie.

Ellie Zweifel: A Swimmer and Professional

Ellie Zweifel shares Bobby’s passion for swimming. She started her swimming career at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri, specializing in backstroke and breaststroke. Ellie excelled as a high school athlete, winning two Missouri State championships. At the University of Florida, she continued to swim competitively while pursuing her academic goals.

Ellie graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. Unlike Bobby, who continues to swim competitively, Ellie retired from the sport after graduation and currently works as an Investment Associate at Northern Trust Corporation.

Ellie’s Support at the Olympics

Ellie’s support for Bobby has been unwavering, especially during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After Bobby competed in the Men’s 800 Free, Ellie celebrated his achievement on Instagram, sharing her pride and excitement. Her posts often include heartwarming messages and emojis, showcasing her affection and admiration for Bobby.

Conclusion

While Bobby Finke is not married, his relationship with Ellie Zweifel is a significant part of his life. Their shared history, mutual support, and public displays of affection reveal a strong and loving partnership. Ellie’s presence at Bobby’s competitions and their joint celebrations of milestones highlight the depth of their bond. As Bobby continues to excel in his swimming career, Ellie remains a constant source of support and love.

