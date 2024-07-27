Country music star Brett Eldredge has been the subject of numerous rumors about his relationship status, particularly whether he is married. These speculations have been fueled by his interactions with prominent female figures in the entertainment industry. In this article, we will explore the latest rumors and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about Brett Eldredge’s personal life.

Sadie Robertson and Brett Eldredge: Just Good Friends

One of the most discussed rumors revolves around Brett Eldredge and Sadie Robertson, a star from the reality TV show “Duck Dynasty.” The speculation began when Sadie appeared as the leading lady in Eldredge’s music video for “The Long Way.” The chemistry between the two was undeniable, leading fans to wonder if there was more than just a professional relationship between them.

Sadie Robertson admitted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Brett Eldredge hit it off immediately when they first met on the set of the music video. She described Eldredge as “amazing” and “hilarious,” highlighting how much fun they had together during the shoot. However, despite the palpable chemistry, Robertson clarified that they are not dating. She emphasized that they are just good friends who enjoy each other’s company.

Eldredge echoed this sentiment in an interview with Taste of Country. He expressed admiration for Sadie, praising her as a person with a “good heart, a great person, [and] a beautiful soul.” However, he made it clear that their relationship is purely platonic, stating, “We just met that day and we hit it off as friends.”

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge: Professional Partners, Not a Couple

Another set of rumors linked Brett Eldredge with pop superstar Kelly Clarkson. These speculations emerged after their collaboration on the Christmas duet “Under the Mistletoe” in 2020. The duet was well-received, and their chemistry during the performance led fans to wonder if they were more than just colleagues.

Despite the rumors, Eldredge and Clarkson have consistently maintained that they are not romantically involved. In March 2023, Eldredge addressed the rumors in an interview with Hello! Magazine, explaining that while he has great respect for Clarkson, their relationship is strictly professional. He praised Clarkson’s vocal talent and expressed his admiration for her as an artist, but he clarified that they are not dating.

Clarkson, who finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022, has also been vocal about her contentment with being single. In a September 2023 Instagram Live video, she reiterated that she is not looking for a relationship and is happy focusing on her career and children.

Conclusion

The rumors surrounding Brett Eldredge’s love life have been fueled by his professional interactions with women like Sadie Robertson and Kelly Clarkson. While fans may speculate about potential relationships, Eldredge has consistently clarified that he is not dating any of the women he has been linked with in the media. As of now, Brett Eldredge remains single, enjoying his career and keeping an open heart for future possibilities.

Frequently Asked Questions about Brett Eldredge

Is Brett Eldredge married?

No, Brett Eldredge is not married. He has been linked to various women in the media, but he has confirmed that he is currently single.

Are Brett Eldredge and Sadie Robertson dating?

No, Brett Eldredge and Sadie Robertson are not dating. They share a close friendship but have both stated that their relationship is platonic.

Did Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson ever date?

No, Brett Eldredge and Kelly Clarkson have never dated. They collaborated on a Christmas song, but both have confirmed that their relationship is purely professional.

What is Brett Eldredge’s current relationship status?

Brett Eldredge is currently single. He has expressed optimism about finding true love in the future but is not currently in a relationship.

How does Brett Eldredge feel about the dating rumors?

Brett Eldredge has addressed the dating rumors with grace and humor. He appreciates the admiration from fans but has been clear in setting the record straight about his relationship status.