Ever since the premiere of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home in 2015, viewers worldwide have been captivated by the impeccable style of host David Bromstad. As fans eagerly awaited a glimpse into David’s own dream abode, the anticipation reached a crescendo. Finally, the moment arrives with the debut of the much-anticipated HGTV special, “My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Dream Home,” scheduled to air on Friday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The Background Story

For years, David placed his personal homeownership aspirations on hold, dedicating his focus to various HGTV projects. However, four years ago, he resolved to embark on a quest for his ideal home in Orlando. Opting for a prudent approach, David eschewed hasty decisions, choosing to reside in a cozy apartment instead. Despite initial plans for a brief stay, he found himself comfortably settled for 3-1/2 years.

Timing and Motivation

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in David’s decision-making process. Like many, he felt the urge for a spacious and serene abode amidst the pandemic-induced restrictions. Coupled with favorable interest rates and a robust housing market in Orlando, the timing seemed opportune for David to pursue his dream home.

David’s Dream Unveiled

After an extensive search spanning over a year, David discovered his ideal sanctuary—a charming Tudor-style home boasting five bedrooms and four baths in sunny Orlando. While he intends to infuse his signature style into the decor, he prefers minimal structural alterations to expedite the transition.

Future Prospects

While David revels in his current dream home, he contemplates its potential as a generational abode, envisioning a lasting legacy within a cherished neighborhood where homes are passed down through generations.



