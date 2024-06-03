Dick Van Dyke, a legendary figure in Hollywood, is not only known for his remarkable career but also for his enduring love story with his wife, Arlene Silver. The “Mary Poppins” star, now 98, found love again with Silver, a talented makeup artist, after a chance meeting at the SAG Awards in 2006. Their relationship blossomed despite a significant age gap, culminating in their marriage in 2012. Let’s delve into their heartwarming journey and the secrets to their lasting happiness.

Meeting on the Job: A Fortuitous Encounter

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver’s paths crossed at the SAG Awards in 2006. Silver, 52, was working as a makeup artist at the event, and Van Dyke was immediately drawn to her.

“There was something about her beautiful eyes,” he shared with PEOPLE. Although Silver found him familiar, she didn’t initially recognize him as the beloved actor. “I knew him, I just didn’t know how I knew him,” she recalled. This unique connection laid the foundation for their future relationship, where Silver appreciated Van Dyke as a person before recognizing his fame.

Love Blossoms After Loss

Van Dyke’s longtime partner, Michelle Triola, passed away from lung cancer in 2009, leaving him heartbroken. During this challenging time, Silver provided unwavering support. “Arlene would come by after work and bring me food,” Van Dyke told PEOPLE. “She was such a support, I fell in love.” This nurturing presence helped Van Dyke heal, and their bond grew stronger. By 2011, Silver had moved into Van Dyke’s Malibu home, marking the beginning of their life together.

A Leap Day Wedding: Sealing Their Love

On February 29, 2012, Van Dyke and Silver took a spontaneous leap of faith and got married on Leap Day. “It was on the spur of the moment; we just decided Leap Day would be the best time to do it,” Van Dyke told PEOPLE. Despite the significant age difference of 46 years, their love and compatibility were evident. “It’s a really nice relationship; most people like her a lot,” Van Dyke’s publicist Bob Palmer shared with ABC News. “Despite their obvious age difference, Dick has never been happier. She brings a lot of light into his life.”

Family Acceptance and Warmth

Van Dyke initially worried about how his family would react to his relationship with Silver. However, his concerns were unfounded. “My grandkids call her Grandma,” he said. “My four kids just love her.” This warm acceptance from his family further solidified their bond, making Silver an integral part of Van Dyke’s life.

Shared Passions: Singing and Dancing Together

One of the key elements that have strengthened Van Dyke and Silver’s relationship is their shared love for singing and dancing. They often perform together in the a cappella group Vantastix, which Van Dyke formed many years ago. “Mostly we sing and dance together,” Van Dyke told the Malibu Times.

Silver added, “I’ve learned so many songs with Dick. Countless. He loves to sing all the time, and since we can’t always have a band here or the Vantastix, I always want to keep him singing.” Their mutual passion for music has created a joyful and harmonious environment in their home.

Creative Collaborations: Arlene & the Vantastix

Silver’s creativity extends beyond performing. In February 2022, she directed a music video for the band’s rendition of “Everybody Loves a Lover,” a 1958 hit by Doris Day. The video features Silver and Van Dyke dancing through an art installation in Los Angeles, cleverly referencing a famous moment from “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” This collaboration highlights their dynamic partnership and shared enthusiasm for artistic projects.

Red Carpet Appearances and Public Support

Van Dyke and Silver frequently grace red carpets together, showcasing their love and support for each other. At the premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns,” Silver accompanied Van Dyke, exuding Old Hollywood glamour. She was also by his side when he received a medallion at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors, celebrating his lifetime contributions to American culture. Their public appearances reflect their deep bond and mutual admiration.

The Masked Singer Performance: A Testament to Their Bond

In February 2023, Van Dyke made a surprise appearance on the season 9 premiere of “The Masked Singer,” singing Frank Sinatra’s “When You’re Smiling.” He credited Silver for helping him choose the perfect song for the show. “They wanted me to do something current and I know nothing from rock,” Van Dyke said. “So we picked out one which typifies me. She’s the one that came up with it and I liked the song, too.” This performance underscored their close relationship and Silver’s influence on Van Dyke’s life.

Conclusion: A Love That Defies Age

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver’s love story is a testament to the power of connection, support, and shared passions. Despite their age difference, their relationship thrives on mutual respect, creativity, and unwavering support. Van Dyke often credits Silver for keeping him young at heart, highlighting the positive impact she has on his life. As they continue to share their journey, their love serves as an inspiration, proving that age is just a number when it comes to true love.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Dick Van Dyke still married?

Yes, Dick Van Dyke is still married to Arlene Silver. They tied the knot on February 29, 2012, and their relationship remains strong.

How did Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver meet?

They met at the SAG Awards in 2006, where Silver was working as a makeup artist. Van Dyke was drawn to her beautiful eyes, and they quickly formed a bond.

What is the age difference between Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver?

There is a 46-year age difference between them. Despite this, they share a deep and meaningful connection.

What are some shared interests between Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver?

They both love singing and dancing. They often perform together in the a cappella group Vantastix and enjoy creating music videos.

How has Arlene Silver impacted Dick Van Dyke’s life?

Arlene Silver has brought immense happiness and support to Dick Van Dyke’s life. He credits her for keeping him young at heart and enriching his life with love and joy.