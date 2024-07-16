Over the past three decades, Donald Trump’s marriages have always made headlines. As a prominent real estate mogul and later, a political figure, Trump’s personal life has been in the spotlight. His three marriages have been marked by love, scandal, and public interest. Here’s a comprehensive look at Donald Trump’s marital history.

Donald Trump’s First Marriage: Ivana Trump

Donald Trump married Ivana Trump in 1977, marking the beginning of a high-profile union. Ivana, originally Ivana Zelníčková, was a model and ski instructor from Czechoslovakia, living in Montreal. They met in New York City, where Trump impressed her with his charm and persistence. Their relationship quickly progressed, leading to their marriage at the Marble Collegiate Church in New York City.

Ivana played a significant role in Trump’s business ventures, becoming the vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization. She contributed to the development of key properties like the Trump Tower and the Trump Taj Mahal casino. Together, they had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. However, their marriage ended in 1989 after Ivana discovered Trump’s affair with Marla Maples. Their divorce was highly publicized, with Ivana fighting for a more substantial settlement due to her contributions to Trump’s empire.

Despite the tumultuous end to their marriage, Ivana and Donald maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting their children and even attending significant events together. Ivana was present at Donald’s presidential inauguration in 2017 and continued to offer him advice during his time in office. Ivana passed away in 2022, and Trump described her as a “wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman.”

The Scandalous Second Marriage: Marla Maples

Donald Trump and Marla Maples’ relationship began while he was still married to Ivana. They met in 1985 and their affair became public in 1989. Despite the scandal, Trump and Maples continued their relationship, and in 1993, they welcomed their daughter, Tiffany. They married later that year in a lavish ceremony at the Plaza Hotel.

Maples’ time with Trump was marked by media scrutiny and public interest. Their marriage, however, was short-lived, and they separated in 1997. Their divorce proceedings lasted two years, with Maples eventually agreeing to a settlement of $2 million. Despite their split, Maples and Trump remained on amicable terms. Maples expressed her continued love for Trump and his older children and they even celebrated Easter together in 2023.

The Third and Current Marriage: Melania Trump

Donald Trump’s current wife, Melania Trump, was born Melanija Knavs in Slovenia. They met in 1998, while Trump was in the midst of his divorce from Maples. After a period of dating, they married in 2005 in an extravagant ceremony at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida. Their reception was held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

In 2006, they welcomed their son, Barron. Melania took on the role of First Lady when Trump was elected president in 2016, though she largely stayed out of the public eye during his presidency. Reports of Trump’s alleged affairs surfaced during his presidency, leading to speculation about their relationship. Despite these challenges, Melania has remained by Trump’s side, focusing on raising their son and maintaining a low profile.

Since leaving the White House, Melania has continued to live a private life, staying at Mar-a-Lago and prioritizing her son Barron. She made a rare appearance on the campaign trail in March 2024, sparking interest in her role in Trump’s political future.

Conclusion

Donald Trump’s marital history is as dynamic and publicized as his career. From his business partnership and personal relationship with Ivana Trump to the scandal-filled marriage with Marla Maples and his ongoing union with Melania Trump, his personal life has been a subject of fascination. Despite the challenges and public scrutiny, Trump’s marriages have played a significant role in shaping his life and career.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Donald Trump currently married?

Yes, Donald Trump is currently married to Melania Trump. They have been married since 2005 and have one son, Barron Trump.

How many times has Donald Trump been married?

Donald Trump has been married three times. His first marriage was to Ivana Trump, his second to Marla Maples, and his third to his current wife, Melania Trump.

Who are Donald Trump’s children?

Donald Trump has five children. With his first wife, Ivana, he has Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. With his second wife, Marla Maples, he has a daughter, Tiffany. With his current wife, Melania, he has a son, Barron.

Did Donald Trump’s marriages impact his business?

Yes, his marriages, particularly to Ivana Trump, had a significant impact on his business. Ivana played a crucial role in his real estate ventures, contributing to the success of several major projects.

What is Melania Trump’s role in Donald Trump’s life now?

Melania Trump continues to be a supportive presence in Donald Trump’s life. She lives with him at Mar-a-Lago, focuses on raising their son Barron, and occasionally makes public appearances, including supporting Trump’s political endeavors.