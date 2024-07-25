The world of celebrity relationships is always abuzz with rumors and speculation, and Gigi Hadid’s love life is no exception. Recently, the supermodel has been the subject of much discussion, with fans and media alike wondering, “Is Gigi Hadid dating someone new?” Let’s delve into the facts and clarify the current status of Gigi Hadid’s relationships.

Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman: A Misunderstanding at the Premiere

Speculation about Gigi Hadid’s dating life reached a fever pitch after she was photographed with Hugh Jackman at the “Deadpool & Wolverine” premiere in New York City on July 22, 2024. Hadid, 29, attended the event alongside her close friend Blake Lively, and both made a stylish appearance. Hadid stunned in a custom yellow Miu Miu set, inspired by Wolverine’s iconic yellow suit, while Lively donned a red Versace bodysuit, paying homage to her husband Ryan Reynolds’ character, Deadpool.

The buzz began when all four—Gigi Hadid, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds—posed together on the red carpet. Fans speculated whether this was a double date scenario, especially since Hugh Jackman recently separated from his wife, Debora-lee, in September 2023. However, there is no romantic involvement between Hadid and Jackman; they merely attended the event together as friends and colleagues.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper: The Real Scoop

The real question on everyone’s mind is, “Is Gigi Hadid dating Bradley Cooper?” The answer is yes. Hadid and Cooper have been linked since October 2023 when they were first spotted dining together at the Italian restaurant Via Carota in New York City’s West Village. This initial sighting sparked a flurry of rumors, which have only intensified as the two continue to be seen together frequently.

Their relationship appears to be serious and growing more intimate over time. Hadid, known for her previous relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter named Khai, has found a new connection with Cooper. Bradley Cooper, 49, also has a child, a daughter named Lea De Seine, with his ex Irina Shayk. The shared experience of parenthood has seemingly brought them closer together.

A Look at Their Evolving Relationship

Since their first public outing, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s relationship has progressed from casual outings to more significant gestures of affection. They attended the 2024 Golden Globes together, where Cooper was nominated for his work in “Maestro.” The couple was also seen at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival, enjoying a performance by Stevie Nicks.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed that they are in a “full-blown relationship” and that Hadid is “very happy.” Despite their busy schedules, they manage to find time for each other, often taking weekend trips together. This growing relationship seems to be a priority for both, with each admiring the other’s success and sharing common ground in their parenting responsibilities.

A Timeline of Key Moments

October 2023: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are first seen dining together, sparking dating rumors.

Golden Globes 2024: The couple attends the awards ceremony together, further fueling speculation.

May 2024: Hadid and Cooper are seen holding hands at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

July 2024: Sources confirm that the relationship has “grown more serious,” with the couple making time for each other despite their busy lives.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity relationships, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have found a connection that seems to be growing stronger with time. While rumors and speculation are a natural part of life in the public eye, it’s clear that the two are enjoying each other’s company and are making their relationship a priority. As always, fans and followers will continue to watch as their story unfolds, but for now, it seems that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are happily navigating their journey together.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Gigi Hadid currently dating?

Yes, Gigi Hadid is currently dating actor Bradley Cooper. The couple has been seen together on numerous occasions since October 2023 and is reportedly in a serious relationship.

2. What sparked rumors about Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman?

Rumors about Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman began when they were photographed together at the “Deadpool & Wolverine” premiere. However, these rumors are unfounded, as there is no romantic involvement between them.

3. How did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper meet?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were first linked in October 2023 when they were spotted dining together in New York City. Their relationship has grown from there, with several public appearances together.

4. Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper planning to go public with their relationship?

While Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have not made an official public statement about their relationship, their frequent public appearances together suggest that they are not hiding their romance.

5. How serious is the relationship between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper?

Sources close to the couple have described their relationship as “full-blown” and “serious.” They have made time for each other despite busy schedules and appear to be very happy together.