The internet recently buzzed with rumors linking supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Hugh Jackman. But are Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman married, as some speculations suggest? Let’s delve into the events that fueled these rumors and clarify the situation.

The Origin of the Rumor

The speculation began when Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman were spotted together at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on July 22, 2024. The event was highly anticipated, especially with the presence of Hollywood stars like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Hadid attended the premiere wearing a custom yellow Miu Miu SS24 RTW set, inspired by Wolverine’s iconic yellow suit, while Jackman, who plays Wolverine, joined the ensemble cast on the red carpet.

Fashion Statements and Speculations

The group photo taken at the event, which included Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, further fueled speculation. Lively donned a red Versace off-the-shoulder bodysuit, inspired by Deadpool, while Hadid’s Wolverine-inspired outfit stood out. Fans quickly speculated that the two pairs were on a double date, especially since Jackman recently separated from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023.

Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Status

Contrary to the rumors, Gigi Hadid is not married to Hugh Jackman. In fact, Hadid has been romantically linked to actor Bradley Cooper since October 2023. The two were first spotted dining together at Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in New York City. Since then, Hadid and Cooper have been seen together at various events, including the 2024 Golden Globes and the BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival.

A Blossoming Relationship

Hadid and Cooper’s relationship has grown more serious over time. Sources close to the couple have stated that they are in a “full-blown relationship” and that Hadid is “very happy.” The couple, both busy with their careers, make time for each other and enjoy each other’s company. The relationship has been described as progressing beyond what was initially expected, with the two often discussing serious matters and sharing light-hearted moments.

The Premiere Afterparty: Fashion and Fun

The Deadpool & Wolverine premiere wasn’t the end of the night’s festivities. The stars continued the celebration at an afterparty held at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Blake Lively made a fashion statement in a blue ruched Balmain minidress lined with red enamel roses, while Gigi Hadid turned heads in a transparent bright yellow latex LaQuan Smith coat over a black bodysuit. The event was a showcase of style and camaraderie among the stars.

The Future of Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman

As for Hugh Jackman, there is no romantic involvement with Gigi Hadid. The two share a friendly rapport, evident from their interactions at public events. Jackman continues to focus on his career, with Deadpool & Wolverine being a significant project. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, is set to bring together beloved characters from the X-Men universe, marking a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman are not married or dating. The rumors stemmed from their appearance together at a movie premiere, which was merely a part of their professional lives. Gigi Hadid is currently in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, while Hugh Jackman continues his successful career in Hollywood. As public figures, both Hadid and Jackman are often the subjects of speculation, but it’s important to distinguish between rumors and reality.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman dating?

No, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman are not dating. They were seen together at a public event, which led to speculation, but there is no romantic relationship between them.

Is Gigi Hadid married to Hugh Jackman?

No, Gigi Hadid is not married to Hugh Jackman. The rumors about their relationship are unfounded.

Who is Gigi Hadid currently dating?

Gigi Hadid is currently in a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper.

What was the outfit Gigi Hadid wore at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere?

Gigi Hadid wore a custom yellow Miu Miu SS24 RTW set inspired by Wolverine’s yellow suit, paired with a matching bag and black pumps.

What is Hugh Jackman’s latest movie project?

Hugh Jackman’s latest movie project is “Deadpool & Wolverine,” where he reprises his role as Wolverine. The film is directed by Shawn Levy and features various characters from the X-Men universe.