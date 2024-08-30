Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega have sparked a whirlwind of speculation after the release of Carpenter’s latest music video for her single “Taste.” The video, a highlight from Carpenter’s new album “Short n’ Sweet,” features the two stars in a series of intense, playful, and violent scenes, culminating in a moment that has set the internet ablaze—a kiss between Carpenter and Ortega. This moment has fans wondering: Is Jenna Ortega dating Sabrina Carpenter?

The Viral “Taste” Music Video: A New Pop Culture Phenomenon

On August 23, 2024, Sabrina Carpenter, 25, released her sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet,” accompanied by the music video for “Taste.” Directed by the renowned Dave Meyers, the video stars Jenna Ortega, 21, known for her roles in Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2. The video is a campy, horror-inspired visual feast where Carpenter and Ortega engage in a series of darkly comedic and violent scenarios, only to share a much-talked-about kiss.

The video opens with Carpenter approaching a pink bed filled with instruments that could double as murder weapons. She picks up a knife, using it as a mirror to apply her lipstick, setting the tone for the surreal and twisted events to follow. Carpenter then storms into a mansion,

believing Ortega is in bed with her boyfriend. What ensues is a chaotic battle where both stars take turns murdering each other in increasingly creative and cinematic ways. From being blasted over a balcony with a shotgun to fighting in a hospital with voodoo dolls and chainsaws, the video is a rollercoaster of dark humor and dramatic flair.

One of the most memorable scenes is Ortega seemingly kissing her boyfriend, only for him to transform into Carpenter. In a fit of rage, Ortega kills Carpenter, only to realize she has accidentally killed her boyfriend. The video concludes with the duo attending his funeral, dressed in black, giggling while sipping on smoothies—a fitting end to their twisted tale.

Horror Homages and Cinematic Influences

The “Taste” music video is rich with references to classic horror films. Carpenter and Ortega don vampy black dresses and bouncy hairstyles reminiscent of Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep in the 1992 film Death Becomes Her. Ortega’s nurse costume evokes Daryl

Hannah’s character from Kill Bill, while Carpenter’s character meets a fate similar to a scene from the 2000’s cult classic Ginger Snaps. The ominous shower scene is a direct nod to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece Psycho, adding layers of cinematic homage that film buffs and fans alike are sure to appreciate.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Creative Vision and the Role of Jenna Ortega

In a recent Instagram post, Carpenter revealed that she had Ortega in mind while conceptualizing the video. “Watching her on screen is a true dream come true,” Carpenter wrote, expressing her admiration for Ortega’s talent. The chemistry between the two is palpable, and their playful yet intense dynamic drives the narrative of the video.

Ortega, in turn, took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project. Posting behind-the-scenes photos, she captioned them, “So proud and excited for you sweet girl. Absolutely loved making this one, thank you for having me. How special. I’d kill for you whenever….” The mutual respect and camaraderie between the two stars shine through, adding another layer to the video that fans can’t get enough of.

Is There a Real Romance Between Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter?

The kiss between Carpenter and Ortega in the “Taste” music video has fueled rumors and questions about the nature of their relationship. However, there is no confirmed romantic involvement between the two. The kiss appears to be a part of the artistic expression and narrative of the video rather than a reflection of a real-life relationship.

Carpenter and Ortega have a strong professional bond, evident in their on-screen chemistry and off-screen interactions. Fans may speculate, but as of now, there is no solid evidence to suggest that they are dating.

The Internet’s Reaction: A Social Media Frenzy

Unsurprisingly, the kiss has generated a significant buzz on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok. Fans have shared their excitement, shock, and admiration for the unexpected moment. Comments like “sabrina carpenter and jenna ortega kissing just became my new favorite thing” and “sabrina carpenter and jenna ortega kissing was not on my bingo card but i am so here for it” flooded timelines, making it clear that the video has struck a chord with audiences.

The viral nature of the kiss has also sparked countless memes, fan edits, and discussions about the possibility of a real-life romance. However, it’s essential to remember that the video is a work of fiction, designed to entertain and captivate viewers.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Album and Upcoming Tour

“Short n’ Sweet,” released on August 23, 2024, is Carpenter’s sixth studio album and is already receiving praise for its catchy melodies, sharp lyrics, and Carpenter’s ever-evolving artistry. The album features a mix of upbeat tracks and introspective ballads, showcasing Carpenter’s versatility as a singer-songwriter.

Carpenter is set to take “Short n’ Sweet” on the road with her “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” which kicks off on September 23 in Columbus, Ohio. The tour promises to be a dynamic showcase of Carpenter’s new music, and fans are eagerly anticipating the live performances of tracks like “Taste.”

Jenna Ortega’s Next Big Project

While Carpenter is busy promoting her new album and preparing for her tour, Jenna Ortega is gearing up for the release of her next major film, Beetlejuice 2. Set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024, the film is highly anticipated, with Ortega taking on a leading role. As her star continues to rise, fans can expect to see much more of Ortega on both the big and small screens.

Conclusion

the “Taste” music video has ignited rumors and sparked curiosity about a potential relationship between Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter, it appears that the kiss was nothing more than a part of the video’s narrative. The video serves as a bold artistic statement, blending horror, humor, and music in a way that has captivated audiences worldwide. As both stars continue to rise in their respective careers, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on their future collaborations and projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Jenna Ortega dating Sabrina Carpenter?

No, there is no confirmed romantic relationship between Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter. The kiss in the “Taste” music video is part of the artistic narrative and does not reflect a real-life romance.

2. What is the “Taste” music video about?

The “Taste” music video, directed by Dave Meyers, features a campy, horror-inspired narrative where Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega engage in a series of violent and darkly comedic scenarios, culminating in a much-discussed kiss.

3. What movies inspired the “Taste” music video?

The “Taste” music video includes references to classic horror films like Death Becomes Her, Kill Bill, Ginger Snaps, and Psycho, adding a rich layer of cinematic homage.

4. When was Sabrina Carpenter’s album “Short n’ Sweet” released?

Sabrina Carpenter’s sixth studio album, “Short n’ Sweet,” was released on August 23, 2024.

5. What is Jenna Ortega’s next project?

Jenna Ortega’s next major project is the film Beetlejuice 2, set to be released on September 6, 2024.