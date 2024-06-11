After 15 seasons on Supernatural, Jensen Ackles, who captivated audiences as Dean Winchester in over 300 episodes, has become a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Acknowledged as PEOPLE’s “Sexiest TV Star” in their Sexiest Man Alive 2021: Readers’ Choice Poll, Ackles enjoys a thriving career and an adoring fan base.

However, his number one fan is undoubtedly his wife, actress Danneel Ackles. This article delves into Jensen Ackles’ marriage, shedding light on the life and career of Danneel Ackles and their enduring relationship.

Jensen Ackles’ Wife: Danneel Ackles’ Acting Career

Danneel Ackles, born Elta Danneel Graul in Louisiana, made her mark in the acting world with a recurring role on One Life to Live, portraying Shannon McBain from 1999 to 2004. Her breakthrough role came as Rachel on One Tree Hill, where she starred from 2005 to 2009.

Danneel’s career expanded to include appearances in Supernatural, How I Met Your Mother, and Friends with Benefits. She also starred in films like Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay. Known professionally as Danneel Harris before her marriage, her first name is derived from Danneel Street in New Orleans, reflecting her deep ties to the city.

A Relationship Rooted in Friendship

Jensen and Danneel Ackles’ love story began long before they became household names. Unlike his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki, who married his on-screen love interest Genevieve, Jensen and Danneel were already an item when they appeared together on the show.

The couple first shared the screen in the 2007 film Ten Inch Hero, where their friendship blossomed into romance. Jensen had always envisioned his ideal partner as someone with a great sense of humor and the ability to be both a best friend and a lover. This ideal became a reality with Danneel, and the couple married in 2010.

A Growing Family

Jensen and Danneel Ackles are the proud parents of three children. Their first daughter, Justice Jay, affectionately known as JJ, was born on May 30, 2013. The couple announced her birth on Twitter, expressing their joy over their healthy baby girl.

On December 2, 2016, they welcomed twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes. Jensen later revealed the unique inspiration behind Zeppelin’s name, sharing that the baby’s umbilical cord had been tied in a loose knot, resembling a Zeppelin bend, a type of knot used to tether blimps.

The Ackles family often shares glimpses of their life on social media, with heartfelt posts celebrating milestones and family adventures. A memorable moment includes a trip to Disneyland Paris for Danneel’s birthday, where the family enjoyed rides and shared their joy with fans online.

Establishing Roots in Austin, Texas

Both Jensen and Danneel are Southerners at heart—Jensen hailing from Dallas, Texas, and Danneel from Louisiana. They chose to settle in Austin, Texas, to create a home that reflects their vibrant personalities. Collaborating with architect Paul Lamb and interior designer Fern Santini, the couple designed a home characterized by bold colors and textures. Jensen described the home’s unique aesthetic, emphasizing the acoustic qualities that enhance their love for music—a passion they are passing on to their children.

Chaos Machine Productions: A New Chapter

In 2020, Jensen and Danneel Ackles embarked on a new professional journey by launching Chaos Machine Productions. This venture marked a significant step in their careers, allowing them to explore their creative ambitions together.

Their first project, The Winchesters, served as a prequel to Supernatural. Although the series ran for only one season, it showcased the couple’s dedication to producing quality content.

Philanthropy and Activism

Danneel Ackles is actively involved in charitable causes and activism, leveraging her significant social media following to raise awareness for various issues.

She supports the charitable women’s group Saint Claude Social Club in New Orleans and frequently shares resources for relief efforts during crises, such as the extreme weather that hit Texas in early 2021. Additionally, Danneel and Jensen celebrate values of inclusion, diversity, and love, often participating in Pride celebrations and advocating for mental health awareness.

Matchmaking Magic: Bringing Together Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jensen and Danneel Ackles also played a pivotal role in the love story of another celebrity couple. During a visit to Los Angeles, Danneel’s One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton joined the Ackles for a night out. Jensen invited his Supernatural co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan to join them, and the meeting turned out to be serendipitous. Burton and Morgan immediately connected, leading to a long-lasting relationship and two children.

Conclusion: A Love Story for the Ages

Jensen and Danneel Ackles exemplify a dynamic and supportive partnership, balancing successful careers with a loving family life. Their story, rooted in friendship and mutual respect, continues to inspire fans worldwide. Whether through their professional endeavors or their dedication to philanthropy and activism, Jensen and Danneel Ackles are a testament to the power of love and teamwork.

