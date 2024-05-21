On June 26, Fox News announced that Jesse Watters would be taking over the coveted 8 p.m. time slot previously held by Tucker Carlson. This move comes after Carlson’s sudden departure from the network in April. Watters, a familiar face on Fox News since 2003, has built a notable career through various roles, including hosting his own shows and co-hosting popular segments.

Jesse Watters: A Long-Standing Fox News Personality

Jesse Watters’ journey with Fox News began in 2003 when he joined as a production assistant on “The O’Reilly Factor.” Over the years, he rose through the ranks, gaining prominence with his “Man on the Street” interviews and ambush-style segments known as “Watters’ World.” These segments showcased Watters’ unique interviewing style and political commentary, helping him carve out a significant presence on the network.

In addition to “Watters’ World,” Watters co-hosted “The Five” and “Outnumbered,” and eventually, his segment expanded into its own weekly show in 2017. By January 2022, Watters landed his own hour-long program, “Jesse Watters Primetime,” which featured a mix of news topics and populist commentary. His show’s success led to his recent promotion to the prime 8 p.m. slot.

Early Life and Education

Born on July 9, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Jesse Watters was raised in a family dedicated to education. His father, Stephen Hapgood Watters, was a teacher, and his mother, Anne Purvis, worked as a child psychologist. Watters attended William Penn Charter School, the oldest Quaker school in the world, where his parents also served as directors.

The family later moved to Long Island, New York, where Watters continued his education at Friends Academy, another prestigious Quaker school. He went on to attend Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, majoring in history. Although he interned at the New York Stock Exchange during college, Watters soon realized finance wasn’t his calling. He humorously recounted his struggles with basic arithmetic during a Sirius XM interview, leading him to pivot towards a career in media.

Career Highlights at Fox News

Watters’ career at Fox News took off after his initial role as a production assistant. He quickly became known for his bold interviewing style and on-the-ground segments. One of his early assignments involved traveling to Alabama to confront a judge, marking the beginning of his dynamic on-screen presence.

His success with “Watters’ World” led to further opportunities, including co-hosting roles on “The Five” and “Outnumbered.” His ability to engage viewers with his sharp commentary and entertaining delivery earned him a loyal following. In 2017, “Watters’ World” became a standalone show, running weekly and solidifying his status as a key figure on Fox News.

Jesse Watters’ Personal Life: Is He Married?

Yes, Jesse Watters is married. He first tied the knot with Noelle Inguagiato in 2009. The couple had twin daughters, Sophie and Ellie, in November 2011. However, their marriage ended in 2018 after Watters admitted to having an affair with Emma DiGiovine, a producer on his show. Their divorce was finalized in March 2019.

Watters and DiGiovine got engaged in August 2019 and married in December of the same year. They welcomed their first child together, a son named Jesse Jr., in April 2021. Their family grew again in April 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Georgina Post, affectionately called “GiGi.”

Controversies and Career Moves

Jesse Watters has not been without controversy. His admission of flattening DiGiovine’s tires to get her attention raised eyebrows, though he shared the story lightheartedly on “The Five.” Despite such controversies, Watters has maintained a strong presence on Fox News.

The departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News created a significant void in the network’s primetime lineup. Watters’ promotion to the 8 p.m. slot signifies Fox News’ confidence in his ability to draw viewers and continue the network’s legacy of impactful political commentary.

Conclusion

Jesse Watters’ rise to the primetime 8 p.m. slot on Fox News marks a significant milestone in his career. With a dynamic background, from “Watters’ World” to “The Five” and now his own primetime show, Watters has proven his ability to captivate and engage audiences.

His personal life, marked by his marriage to Emma DiGiovine and their growing family, adds another dimension to the public persona of this prominent Fox News host. As Watters steps into this new role, viewers can expect his signature blend of sharp commentary and engaging presentation to continue shaping the landscape of political media.

