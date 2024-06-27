John Force, a name synonymous with NHRA drag racing, continues to capture the hearts and minds of fans worldwide. The legendary driver, who has defied age and expectations, is still very much alive and kicking in the racing scene. This article delves into his remarkable journey, recent achievements, and enduring influence on the sport.

A Triumphant Return

In Chandler, Arizona, on April 6, 2024, John Force, the winningest driver in NHRA history, added another victory to his illustrious career. Just shy of his 75th birthday, Force claimed the rain-postponed final round of the Lucas Oil Winternationals, a race originally set for Pomona, California. Driving the PEAK Antifreeze & Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, Force triumphed over four-time Funny Car champion Matt Hagan with a time of 4.033 seconds at 318.24 mph.

Force’s 156th career win came as a delightful surprise to many, including himself. “I was going to quit this morning and walk out the gate. And now I’ve changed my mind,” Force admitted, highlighting the emotional rollercoaster that racing often brings. His renewed determination is a testament to his passion and resilience.

Dedication to a Late Friend

The victory was especially poignant as Force dedicated it to his late friend and former sponsor, Frank Tiegs, who passed away in February. Despite the loss, Force continues to honor Tiegs’ memory, keeping a Flav-R-Pac sticker on his race car. This gesture speaks volumes about the deep connections and friendships forged in the racing community.

Inspiration and Legacy

Entering the 2024 season, John Force remains as motivated as ever, still eyeing his 17th NHRA Funny Car championship. His last championship win was in 2013, but his recent victory shows he’s still a formidable competitor. “I feel once I get in the race car I’m home,” Force said, capturing the essence of his enduring love for the sport.

Force’s influence extends beyond his own achievements. He has been a mentor to many, including his young teammate Austin Prock, who has shown great promise in the current season. Prock secured the No. 1 qualifying position in Funny Car for the Arizona Nationals, a testament to the strong team dynamic at John Force Racing.

Family and the Future

John Force’s legacy is deeply intertwined with his family. His daughters, Ashley, Courtney, and Brittany, have all made their marks in the NHRA. Brittany Force, in particular, continues to excel, starting the Arizona Nationals from the No. 2 position. The Force family’s involvement in racing is a testament to John’s lasting impact and dedication to the sport.

Despite his age, Force’s passion for racing remains undiminished. “Why am I still doing this at my age? Because I love it,” he said. This love for racing drives him to keep competing, even as he contemplates the inevitable challenges of retirement. His recent contract extension with Chevrolet and primary sponsor PEAK underscores his commitment to staying in the game for as long as possible.

A Celebrated Career

John Force’s career is nothing short of legendary. He holds nearly every major record in NHRA, including championships, final rounds, and event wins. His contributions to the sport have earned him multiple Hall of Fame inductions, reflecting his status as a true icon in motorsports.

As he approaches his 75th birthday, Force’s recent victories and continued presence in NHRA highlight a career that shows no signs of slowing down. “I just can’t believe I’m still doing this. But man, I love it so much,” he remarked. This love fuels his drive to compete and inspire, making him a beloved figure in the racing world.

Conclusion

John Force is still alive and thriving in the world of NHRA drag racing. His recent win and ongoing passion for the sport serve as an inspiration to fans and fellow racers alike. As he continues to compete and mentor the next generation, Force’s legacy as a living legend remains secure.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is John Force still racing?

Yes, John Force is still actively racing. He recently won the rain-postponed final round of the Lucas Oil Winternationals at Firebird Motorsports Park, demonstrating his enduring competitiveness.

2. How old is John Force?

John Force will turn 75 on May 4, 2024. Despite his age, he continues to compete at the highest level in NHRA drag racing.

3. How many championships has John Force won?

John Force has won 16 NHRA Funny Car championships, making him one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport.

4. What motivates John Force to keep racing?

John Force’s love for the sport and his desire to continue competing at a high level motivate him to keep racing. He also finds inspiration from his family and teammates.

5. How has John Force influenced NHRA drag racing?

John Force has significantly influenced NHRA drag racing through his numerous victories, mentorship of young drivers, and commitment to promoting the sport. His legacy includes multiple Hall of Fame inductions and a lasting impact on the racing community.