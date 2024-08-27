The popular HGTV show Good Bones has captured the hearts of many viewers with its engaging home renovation projects and the dynamic mother-daughter duo, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk. While fans admire their work on-screen, many are curious about the personal lives of the stars, especially Karen’s marital status. This article delves into whether Karen from Good Bones is still married, shedding light on her relationship with her husband, Roger Rominger, and providing updates on their journey together.

Karen E. Laine’s Journey on Good Bones

Karen E. Laine, along with her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk, has become a household name thanks to their show, Good Bones. The series, which premiered in 2016, follows the duo as they rehabilitate homes in Indianapolis through their business, Two Chicks and a Hammer. Their hands-on approach and determination have impressed viewers, particularly because neither had any prior construction experience before starting their business.

However, while Karen was building homes and revitalizing neighborhoods on the show, she was also dealing with significant personal challenges. Her husband, Roger Rominger, was diagnosed with cancer early in the show’s run, which added another layer of complexity to her already busy life.

Roger Rominger’s Health Battle

During the early seasons of Good Bones, Karen’s husband, Roger, was diagnosed with cancer, a revelation that came as a shock to fans. Despite the devastating news, Karen continued to balance her professional commitments with her personal life, ensuring she was there for Roger while maintaining her role on the show and in her business. Her resilience and dedication have been inspiring to many, showing that she is capable of managing multiple responsibilities even under challenging circumstances.

Karen’s decision to retire from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019 allowed her to focus more on her family and spend quality time with Roger. This move indicated a shift in her priorities, highlighting the importance of personal life and relationships over professional endeavors.

A Look at Karen E. Laine’s Marital History

Karen E. Laine’s love life has been a topic of interest for fans of the show. Before marrying Roger, Karen had been married three times. Her first marriage was to Casey Starsiak, with whom she shares three children, including Mina. Her second marriage was to

Randy, with whom she has a daughter named Kelsy. Her third marriage, to a man named Mick, did not last long. Despite her previous marriages, Karen’s relationship with Roger seemed different, as the couple appeared deeply in love and committed to one another.

Roger shared Karen’s passion for home renovation, often assisting her with projects and appearing on her social media posts. The couple also enjoyed activities outside the realm of home improvement, such as motorcycle riding, which showed their adventurous side and the strength of their bond.

Are Karen E. Laine and Roger Rominger Still Together?

While Karen and Roger’s relationship seemed solid for many years, recent developments have sparked curiosity among fans. Karen has largely kept details about her marriage private, but in October 2023, she shared some surprising news about her relationship with Roger. It was revealed that the couple is no longer together. According to court records, Karen and Roger filed a joint petition for legal separation on April 26, 2022, and Roger later filed to convert their separation into a dissolution in January 2023.

The reasons behind their separation appear to be related to differing views on their future plans. During a podcast episode in October 2023, Karen mentioned that she and Roger had different ideas about retirement; she wanted to settle in a new home, while Roger preferred retiring on a sailboat. Despite their split, Karen continues to focus on her personal growth and professional opportunities, including the possibility of a new HGTV spinoff show following the end of Good Bones.

The Current Status of Karen E. Laine’s Life

Since their separation, Karen has moved forward with her life, purchasing her dream cottage in Wilmington, North Carolina, and exploring new opportunities. While the future remains uncertain for both Karen and Roger, it’s clear that Karen is determined to make the most of her new chapter, both personally and professionally. Her ability to navigate these changes with grace and resilience is a testament to her strength and character.

Conclusion

Karen E. Laine’s journey on Good Bones and in her personal life has been full of ups and downs. While she is no longer married to Roger Rominger, her story continues to inspire fans who admire her dedication to her family, her work, and her own happiness. As Karen moves forward, we can only hope to see more of her in the future, whether on our screens or through her new endeavors.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Karen from Good Bones still married?

No, Karen E. Laine and her husband Roger Rominger are no longer together. They filed for legal separation in April 2022, and their separation was converted into a dissolution in January 2023.

2. What happened to Karen’s husband, Roger?

Roger Rominger was diagnosed with cancer during the early seasons of Good Bones. Despite this, he and Karen continued to support each other through his health challenges.

3. How many times has Karen E. Laine been married?

Karen E. Laine has been married four times. Her marriages include Casey Starsiak, Randy, Mick, and her most recent marriage to Roger Rominger.

4. What is Karen E. Laine doing now?

After the end of Good Bones and her separation from Roger, Karen purchased a cottage in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is considering new opportunities, including the possibility of a new HGTV show.

5. Will Karen E. Laine return to TV?

While there is no confirmed news about a new show, Karen has expressed interest in continuing her television career, possibly with an HGTV spinoff.