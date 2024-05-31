LeVar Burton, best known for his roles in “Roots” and “Reading Rainbow,” has been happily married to his wife, Stephanie Cozart Burton, for over three decades. Their love story began in the late 1980s on the set of “Roots: The Gift,” where Stephanie worked as a makeup artist. Their journey from colleagues to life partners is a classic Hollywood romance that continues to inspire many. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship and family life.

The Beginnings of a Hollywood Romance

LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton first met in 1988 while working on “Roots: The Gift.” LeVar, who starred as Kunta Kinte, was immediately drawn to Stephanie’s talent and personality. Stephanie, a talented makeup artist, had a significant role behind the scenes. Their professional collaboration soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. After dating for about four years, the couple married on October 3, 1992.

Building a Family

Two years after their wedding, LeVar and Stephanie welcomed their daughter, Michaela “Mica” Jean Burton, into the world. Mica has followed in her father’s footsteps, pursuing a career in acting. She graduated from the University of Michigan School of Theater and Dance with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting. Mica has made her mark in the entertainment industry, even acting alongside her father in “Star Trek: Picard.”

LeVar also has a son, Eian Burton Smith, from a previous relationship with Chimara P. Smith. Together, LeVar and Stephanie have created a blended and loving family.

Stephanie’s Career in the Spotlight

Stephanie Cozart Burton’s career as a makeup artist is impressive. She grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and pursued sociology at Indiana University Bloomington before honing her makeup skills at Joe Blasco Make-Up School. Her expertise has been showcased in numerous films and television shows, including “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, “The Talk,” and “Ned and Stacey.”

Stephanie’s early career included work on the hit sitcom “The Facts of Life.” She continued to make a name for herself with her work on iconic projects like “Girlfriends” and “White Men Can’t Jump.” Currently, she serves as the department head of makeup at Netflix for “The Upshaws,” as per her LinkedIn profile.

A Shared Life in and Out of the Spotlight

While LeVar Burton often takes center stage, Stephanie prefers to work behind the scenes. Despite this, their relationship has always been marked by mutual support and admiration. LeVar has frequently expressed his appreciation for Stephanie’s intelligence, beauty, and sense of humor. In a 2013 interview with Serial Optimist, he described her as a “goddess” and praised her energy and wit.

Even after many years together, LeVar’s admiration for Stephanie remains unwavering. In April 2023, he told PEOPLE, “My wife, she taught me what love looks like, sounds like, tastes like, smells like.” This enduring love is evident in their long-lasting marriage and the way they continue to support each other in their professional and personal lives.

Celebrating Milestones and Memories

LeVar and Stephanie have celebrated numerous milestones throughout their marriage. On October 3, 2021, they marked their 29th wedding anniversary with heartfelt social media posts. LeVar shared a wedding photo, captioning it with a sweet message about their enduring love. Stephanie, in turn, celebrated with a photo of roses and diamonds, gifts from LeVar, expressing her joy and gratitude for their life together.

Stephanie’s Honesty and Support

Stephanie’s honesty and support have been crucial to LeVar’s career. During his guest appearance on “Jeopardy!” in 2021, Stephanie played a vital role as his coach and makeup artist. LeVar has often spoken about how her candid feedback helps him improve and stay grounded. Her ability to balance love and honesty has undoubtedly contributed to their successful marriage.

Stephanie’s Passion for Animals

Beyond her professional achievements, Stephanie is also an avid animal lover. She frequently shares photos of her pets on Instagram, showcasing her two dogs, Roux and Reani, and a horse that she and her daughter ride. Stephanie credits her animals for helping her through tough times, often referring to them affectionately in her social media posts.

Conclusion

LeVar Burton and Stephanie Cozart Burton’s marriage is a testament to love, mutual respect, and shared values. Their journey from meeting on the set of “Roots: The Gift” to building a life together over the past three decades is truly inspiring. Stephanie’s successful career as a makeup artist and LeVar’s iconic roles in television have not only brought them personal satisfaction but also strengthened their bond. Their story reminds us that love, when nurtured with care and honesty, can withstand the test of time.

