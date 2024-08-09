Noah Lyles, the renowned Olympic sprinter, has not only made headlines with his speed on the track but also with his romantic life. While many fans wonder, “Is Noah Lyles married?”, the answer lies in understanding his relationship with Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield. Although the couple isn’t married yet, their bond is strong, and their love story is nothing short of inspiring.

A Love Story That Began in 2017

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield’s relationship began in 2017 when they connected through social media. Despite the immediate connection, their first in-person date didn’t go as planned. They both decided to remain friends, setting the foundation for a friendship that would eventually blossom into something much more.

In 2022, after years of maintaining a close friendship, Lyles decided to give romance another try. This time, their connection was undeniable. Since then, the couple has been inseparable, sharing their love both on and off the track. Their relationship has been a testament to patience, growth, and the belief that timing is everything.

Training Together for the Paris 2024 Olympics

As both athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics, their relationship has taken on a new dimension. Living and training together in Florida, Lyles and Bromfield have mastered the balance between professionalism on the track and affection in their personal lives. They often showcase their love on social media, with public displays of affection that warm the hearts of their followers. In April 2024, Lyles gifted Bromfield a brand-new Hyundai Genesis, a gesture that she shared with excitement on Instagram.

Despite the pressures of Olympic training, the couple has remained grounded, with Bromfield expressing gratitude for the support she’s received from Lyles and his family. Her close bond with Lyles’ mother, Keisha Caine, is particularly noteworthy. When Bromfield moved to Florida, she initially lived with Lyles’ mother, who supported her training regimen.

Junelle Bromfield: A Rising Star from Jamaica

Junelle Bromfield was born on February 8, 1998, in Black River, Jamaica. She has proudly represented her country on the world stage, specializing in the 400 meters. Like Lyles, Bromfield is an Olympic-level athlete, and she won a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Bromfield’s dedication to her sport is evident in her impressive performances. She competed alongside Lyles at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, where she aimed for gold in the women’s 4x400m relay final. Lyles, who secured gold in the 100-meter final and bronze in the 200-meter final (even after testing positive for COVID), has always been Bromfield’s biggest supporter, both in life and on the track.

The Power Couple of Track and Field

Track’s biggest power couple, Lyles and Bromfield, officially started dating in August 2022. Their journey from friends to partners has been celebrated by fans and fellow athletes alike. They made their relationship public in December 2022 when they attended the USATF Night of Legends celebration together. Since then, they’ve continued to share their journey with the world, from red carpet events to training sessions.

The couple’s first anniversary in August 2023 was marked with a heartfelt Instagram post from Bromfield, celebrating their unique timeline: “Cheers to 7 years of friendship 🫂, 6 months of dating 🍽️, 1 year of being your partner 👩🏿‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏾, And to forever loving you ❤️🙏🏿.”

Mental Health and Mutual Support

One of the most significant aspects of Lyles and Bromfield’s relationship is the mutual support they provide each other, particularly when it comes to mental health. Lyles has been vocal about his struggles with mental health, sharing his journey with antidepressants in 2020. His openness has not only resonated with his fans but also inspired Bromfield to seek therapy for herself.

Bromfield has openly discussed her struggles with survivor’s guilt and how therapy has helped her manage it. In an interview with The Inside Lane, she credited Lyles for encouraging her to start therapy, which has had a positive impact on her life and her performance on the track.

A Strong Bond with Family

Bromfield’s relationship with Lyles has also brought her closer to his family. Her bond with Lyles’ mother, in particular, has been a source of strength for her. When Bromfield first moved to Florida, she lived with Lyles’ mom, who played a crucial role in her daily routine by driving her to training every day.

Now living together, Lyles and Bromfield continue to support each other in all aspects of life. Despite their busy schedules and intense training, they maintain a strong relationship built on communication, understanding, and mutual respect.

Keeping Personal and Professional Lives Separate

Although they train together, Lyles and Bromfield have made it a point to keep their personal and professional lives separate. Even before they started dating, they were careful to maintain boundaries at track meets and training sessions. Lyles has shared that even though they’re now a couple, they continue to respect each other’s headspace and focus during training.

Their ability to compartmentalize their relationship and maintain a professional demeanor at practice has contributed to their success as both a couple and individual athletes.

The Future of Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield

As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, Lyles and Bromfield are more focused than ever on their goals. While they’re not married, their relationship is undoubtedly serious, with Lyles hinting at a future together. During a conversation on The Powells podcast, Bromfield shared a sweet memory from the 2022 World Athletics Championships, where Lyles playfully suggested that she might become his wife someday.

Fans of the couple are eagerly watching as they prepare to compete on the world stage, with many speculating about the possibility of marriage in the future. For now, Lyles and Bromfield are content to support each other as they chase Olympic gold and continue to build a life together.

Conclusion

While Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are not married, their relationship is one of the most talked-about in the world of track and field. From their humble beginnings as friends to becoming one of the sport’s most powerful couples, Lyles and Bromfield have captured the hearts of fans around the world. As they prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics, their love story continues to inspire, showing that with patience, understanding, and mutual support, a relationship can thrive even under the pressures of elite athletics.

