Scripture Text: John 14:1-3 Title: Faith Calms a Troubled Heart

Question of the Day: How does faith calm a troubled heart?

At the point of today’s text Jesus was giving His disciples final words of preparation for His upcoming arrest, trial, beating, and crucifixion. Shouldn’t it have been the other way around? Shouldn’t the disciples have been encouraging Him when He faced the darkest hour of any person who has ever lived? Yet they didn’t understand what was coming—not even Peter who had brazenly declared that he would never fall away and turn from the Lord. The hearts of the disciples were very troubled—they had no idea what it was that He would face and they would witness in the next few hours. So how does a troubled heart become calm with the assurance of faith—just read on!

Here is today’s text: “Don’t let your heart be deeply troubled. How? You believe in God, so believe in Me also. I assure you that in My Father’s house are many mansions, and if that weren’t true, I would have told you a long time ago. I am going away to prepare a place for you, and when I go and prepare a place for you, then I will come again and receive you to Myself so that where I am, there you too will always be.”

Jesus’ recipe for a calm peaceful heart was something that we wrestle with daily: what are we going to let dominate our thoughts? We can be troubled and fretful in our hearts, but do we let those thoughts dominate our thinking? To the extent that we allow those thoughts to dominate our thinking is the extent that our hearts end up being troubled.

But Jesus didn’t stop there: He then went on to show us how our faith in a great and loving God is another part of the answer to our troubled hearts. “Do you believe in God? Then believe also in Me” He told His disciples. Does our faith in God and in Jesus Christ His Son calm a troubled heart? Absolutely YES! Is He big enough to handle any problem or trial that comes my way? Does He have a purpose in that difficult circumstance to teach me more about putting my full faith and trust in Him? We find many times that the purpose of that trial was to deepen our faith in our great God who alone directs every event in His universe.

OK, so I have a firm and strong faith in God, is there anything more that I need? Jesus then tried to calm the troubled hearts of His disciples by helping them get their focus off what is happening in and around them and onto the final destination of all believers—“My Father’s house”. This world and all of the things that we go through (even our worst enemy, death) are only temporary, but My Father’s house is eternal. Jesus then went on to assure them that if that weren’t true, He would have told them a long time ago. Is there anything more assuring to a born again believer that to know that this life and all of its weaknesses and the sin that is all around us in the world, in our weak human flesh, and even the haunting by the devil is only temporary?

The final thing Jesus assured His disciples is this: “I am going to prepare a place for you in heaven, and when I come again for you I will receive you to be with Me forever—wherever I am throughout all of eternity, you will be right there with Me.” That is breathtaking! The thought that today we are separated only temporarily from our dear Lord makes it all worthwhile to even imagine what it will be like to be with Him forever. The disciples had seen Him turn water into wine, calm a violent storm, feed vast crowds with a little bit of food, heal sick and infirmed bodies, cast out demonic spirits, and raise dead people. Now that is Someone I want to be with forever. Basically He turn all our problems, sins, and weaknesses into victory as He has and will defeat all foes that we face—forever! WOW!

So, how calm is your heart? Do sudden troubling circumstances unnerve you and cause the peace in your heart to be erased? Do you allow your heart to be troubled? Do you believe fully in God and in His Son Jesus Christ? Is the focus of your daily life on eternal things—knowing that the things of the earth will soon pass away? Are you preparing to be with your dear Lord forever—just basking in the beauty and calmness of His Presence? This is the ultimate inspiration and hope of every believer.

Prayer: Lord, calm me with Your presence every day as I seek You and keep focusing on what is yet to come. My heart is so troubled at times, but I know that it is Your presence that calms my heart and teaches me to trust You more and more as I walk with You. I rest in that thought—forever. Amen!