Parker McCollum, the “Handle on You” singer, and his beloved Hallie Ray Light recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in March. This milestone comes alongside McCollum’s release of his latest album, Never Enough, and a hectic schedule that underscores the importance of prioritizing quality time with his wife.

Parker McCollum on the Importance of Quality Time

McCollum has discovered that the most cherished gift he can give his wife is his time. Despite his busy life, he strives to make the most of the moments they share. “I’ve noticed that the best thing I can do for her is just give her my time when it’s available,” McCollum told PEOPLE. “You can buy women whatever they want and take them wherever they want to go, but I feel like one thing I’ve learned is that quality time is really what she appreciates the most.”

The Role of Love and Heartbreak in His Music

Throughout his music career, Parker McCollum has experienced significant success with hits like “Handle on You,” “Pretty Heart,” and “To Be Loved By You.” Love, in its various forms, is a central theme in his songs. While Hallie Ray Light inspires many of his tracks, McCollum admits he has a penchant for writing heartbreak songs. “It’s hard not to write songs about her or think about her when I’m writing songs, [but] I really like heartbreak love songs about everything going terribly wrong,” he says with a laugh.

The Influence of Hallie Ray Light on His Music

Hallie Ray Light’s influence on McCollum’s music is undeniable. “With someone like that, it’s impossible to not end up writing a little something about them,” he shares. Interestingly, despite the inspiration she provides, McCollum rarely thinks about her while performing. “I don’t think about her on stage. Most of the time I’m just trying to be into the show!”

Their Journey to Marriage

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light officially tied the knot in Tomball, Texas, in March 2022. Their journey to marriage began with an engagement in the summer of 2021, a moment McCollum recalls with great fondness. “I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me,” he said. “There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing. I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her.’ There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision.”

Expecting Their First Child

The couple is now expecting their first child, adding another layer of joy to their lives. They announced the pregnancy in February 2024 with a touching Instagram post featuring McCollum kissing Light’s baby bump. The news has been a source of immense happiness for the couple, who are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby boy in August.

Hallie Ray Light: More Than Just a Muse

Hallie Ray Light is much more than the inspiration behind McCollum’s songs. She is an accomplished individual in her own right, running a clothing brand with her sisters called Kihk. Light, who grew up in McAlester, Oklahoma, graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in marketing. Her entrepreneurial spirit and support have been instrumental in McCollum’s career, often accompanying him to industry events and sharing in his successes.

Navigating Long-Distance and Breakups

Like many couples, McCollum and Light faced their share of challenges, including a breakup at the end of 2020. This period was particularly tough for McCollum, who realized the significance of Light’s presence in his life during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry. “We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was,” he told PEOPLE. “But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.’”

A Special Wedding Day

Their wedding day in March 2022 was a beautiful celebration of their love. Held at Boxwood Manor in Texas, the ceremony featured Light in a stunning strapless white dress and McCollum in a traditional black tuxedo. The couple’s first dance was to “One More Day” by Diamond Rio, a song McCollum holds dear and often sings.

Balancing Fame and Personal Life

As McCollum’s career continues to rise, balancing fame and personal life remains a priority. Light’s support has been crucial in helping him navigate the pressures of the music industry. “When I first started selling out shows … the high was so big until you’d wake up the next day, and you just realize everybody that’s ever done this on any level is a normal person,” McCollum explained. Her presence has grounded him, allowing him to appreciate his achievements and the importance of family.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future Together

With a successful career and a growing family, Parker McCollum’s future looks bright. The couple’s shared experiences and mutual support have laid a strong foundation for their life together. As they prepare to welcome their first child, McCollum and Light continue to focus on what matters most: each other and the new adventures that lie ahead.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Parker McCollum married?

Yes, Parker McCollum is married to Hallie Ray Light. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in March 2023.

How did Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light meet?

McCollum and Light met through a mutual friend early in his music career. Although Light was initially unimpressed, McCollum’s persistence eventually won her over.

Are Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light expecting a child?

Yes, the couple announced in February 2024 that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, due in August.

What song did Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light dance to at their wedding?

Their first dance was to “One More Day” by Diamond Rio, a song McCollum cherishes and often sings.

What does Hallie Ray Light do for a living?

Hallie Ray Light runs a clothing brand called Kihk with her sisters. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in marketing.

Parker McCollum and Hallie Ray Light’s journey together is a testament to the power of love, persistence, and mutual support. As they navigate their lives, both personally and professionally, their story continues to inspire fans and followers alike.