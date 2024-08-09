Sydney McLaughlin, one of the greatest hurdlers of all time, has captivated the world with her incredible athletic achievements. But her victories extend beyond the track. Sydney McLaughlin is married to Andre Levrone Jr., a former NFL player, and their love story is nothing short of a modern-day fairytale.

A Love Story That Began in 2020

The romance between Sydney McLaughlin and Andre Levrone Jr. began in 2020, and their journey to marriage has been nothing less than magical. Although the couple tends to keep their relationship private, those close to them and fans alike have witnessed their deep connection. Levrone has been a consistent presence at McLaughlin’s track events, cheering her on from the stands and being her biggest supporter.

Their Wedding: A Vision of Elegance

In 2022, the couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony that was the epitome of elegance. McLaughlin was a vision in a long-sleeved Pallas Couture dress, complemented by a veil by Vera Wang and Jimmy Choo heels. Her bridal look was perfected by an expert team—Jess from Beyoutiful Bride styled her hair, Michele Eva created her makeup look, and Phil Tran ensured her nails were flawless.

Levrone, equally dashing, donned a black tuxedo by Brian Alexander, complete with a black bowtie, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, and a Tag Heuer watch. Their wedding took place at a vineyard adorned with green and white florals, designed by Sophie Felts Floral Design. The venue was made even more special with floral arrangements that decorated chandeliers and formed a circular wedding arch.

A Relationship Built on Faith

One of the most defining aspects of McLaughlin and Levrone’s relationship is their shared Christian faith. They met through a mutual friend and were initially connected through their spiritual beliefs. Levrone’s invitation to join his Bible study marked the beginning of their relationship, which quickly blossomed into something deeper. McLaughlin has expressed how Levrone’s leadership in their faith journey has been instrumental in their relationship, helping her grow spiritually in ways she had always desired.

The Couple’s Shared Vision for the Future

Levrone has often spoken about how the couple has merged their visions for life. He is excited to be a partner and “co-laborer” with McLaughlin, supporting her dreams and goals, while she equally supports his endeavors. Their marriage is rooted in mutual respect, faith, and a shared commitment to each other’s personal and professional growth.

Andre Levrone Jr.: From the NFL to Real Estate

Andre Levrone Jr. is more than just Sydney McLaughlin’s husband; he has an impressive background of his own. Originally from Maryland, Levrone excelled in high school sports, earning offers from Division 1 schools such as Auburn, Mississippi State, and Clemson. However, he chose to attend the University of Virginia, where he studied Mass Communications and Media Studies and played as a wide receiver for the football team.

After college, Levrone joined the NFL, signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, followed by a stint with the Carolina Panthers. Despite his promising career, Levrone decided to retire from professional football in 2020 after two seasons, citing the physical toll of the sport and a desire to pursue other interests.

Since retiring, Levrone has transitioned into a successful career in commercial real estate, where he works as an advisor and project manager. His ability to shift from sports to a new profession reflects his versatility and ambition, traits that have undoubtedly contributed to the strong foundation of his marriage with McLaughlin.

The Future Looks Bright

As they look forward to their future together, McLaughlin and Levrone are focused on building a life that aligns with their shared values and aspirations. They chose Virginia as the location for their wedding, a place that holds significant meaning for Levrone, who considers Charlottesville his second home as a University of Virginia graduate.

Their wedding day was filled with love and joy, highlighted by a four-tier white wedding cake by Maliha Creations and a celebration that carried on late into the night. The couple has expressed their desire to cherish every moment of their special day, and they have undoubtedly laid the groundwork for a fulfilling life together.

Sydney McLaughlin’s journey from track star to happily married woman is a testament to her strength, both on and off the track. With Andre Levrone Jr. by her side, she is poised to continue making history, not just as an athlete, but as a partner in a beautiful and inspiring marriage.

