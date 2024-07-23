Xander Schauffele, a name synonymous with golfing excellence, has also built a beautiful personal life alongside his professional achievements. This article explores the life of Xander Schauffele and his wife, Maya Schauffele, focusing on their journey from college sweethearts to a married couple, and their shared experiences along the way.

Meeting in College: The Beginning of Xander and Maya’s Love Story

Xander Schauffele and Maya Schauffele’s love story began in 2014 at San Diego State University. Their connection was instant and strong, leading to a committed relationship that has lasted over a decade. In March 2015, Xander celebrated their one-year anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing his happiness and love for Maya.

A Private Wedding in 2021

After seven years of dating, Xander and Maya decided to take their relationship to the next level. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2021 at their home in Las Vegas. The wedding was a small affair, attended by just eight family members, an officiant, and their two beloved dogs. Xander’s Instagram post featuring the couple with their dogs perfectly captured the joy of their special day. He referred to Maya as his best friend and wife, highlighting the deep bond they share.

The Proposal and Their Happy Place

Six months before their wedding, Xander proposed to Maya in Maui, Hawaii, a place that holds special significance for them. Maya often shares their love for the ocean on social media, posting photos from their visits to Maui. In 2023, she shared two photos: one from their recent trip and another from the day Xander proposed, emphasizing how the ocean is their happy place and a constant in their relationship.

Maya’s Support and Their Shared Experiences

Maya has been a pillar of support for Xander throughout his career. Despite not knowing much about golf initially, she quickly adapted and became an integral part of his journey. After the 2021 Ryder Cup, Maya proudly told Xander that she had learned the golf lingo, to which he replied with encouragement, acknowledging her efforts and their progress together.

Maya’s Role in the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation

Maya, a former healthcare administrator, now plays an active role in the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation. The foundation, which focuses on youth golf and environmental protection, benefits greatly from Maya’s dedication and commitment. In July 2022, she announced her increased involvement in the foundation on Instagram, expressing her excitement about making a meaningful impact through their philanthropic efforts.

Exploring Japan Together

Xander’s heritage is rich and diverse, with his mother, Ping-Yi Chen, being born in Taiwan and raised in Japan. This connection has led Xander and Maya to visit Japan several times, strengthening their bond with family and exploring the country’s culture. In October 2022, Xander shared pictures of their trip to Miyakojima, capturing moments spent with relatives and appreciating their time together.

Celebrating Achievements and Milestones

Maya has been by Xander’s side, celebrating his professional achievements and providing unwavering support. In January 2024, Xander celebrated Maya’s birthday with a heartfelt shout-out on Instagram, reaffirming their love and appreciation for each other. Maya’s emotional support was evident when Xander won the PGA Championship in May 2024. She shared with The Athletic how much the victory meant to both of them, highlighting the hard work and dedication Xander puts into his career.

Their Furry Family Members

The couple shares a love for their two dogs, including a French bulldog named Chewie, who joined their family in 2019. Both Xander and Maya often post pictures and videos of their dogs on social media, showcasing their playful and loving nature. These furry companions are a significant part of their lives, bringing joy and companionship.

Close Friendships and Shared Adventures

Xander and Maya have built strong friendships over the years, including a close bond with Patrick Cantlay and his wife, Nikki Guidish. In September 2022, the two couples enjoyed a memorable trip to Napa Valley, where Cantlay and Guidish got engaged. Maya shared their happiness and celebrated the special moment on social media. Later, the two couples supported each other at the 2022 Presidents Cup, even meeting former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Conclusion: A Strong Partnership and a Bright Future

Xander and Maya Schauffele’s journey together is a testament to love, support, and shared dreams. From their college days to their current life as a married couple, they have built a strong partnership that balances Xander’s demanding golf career and their personal life.

Maya’s unwavering support and active involvement in Xander’s career and their foundation highlight the strength of their relationship. As Xander continues to achieve new heights in his golfing career, Maya remains his rock, ensuring they navigate life’s challenges and celebrations together.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Xander Schauffele married?

Yes, Xander Schauffele is married to Maya Schauffele. They met in college in 2014 and got married in an intimate ceremony in July 2021.

2. When did Xander Schauffele propose to Maya?

Xander proposed to Maya in Maui, Hawaii, six months before their wedding in July 2021. The proposal took place in their happy place by the ocean.

3. What role does Maya Schauffele play in Xander’s career?

Maya is a significant support system for Xander. She has adapted to the world of golf despite not knowing much about the sport initially. She also plays an active role in the Xander Schauffele Family Foundation.

4. How do Xander and Maya balance his golf career and their personal life?

Despite Xander’s busy career, the couple ensures they spend quality time together. Maya travels with Xander for his tournaments and supports him emotionally and practically, helping him stay grounded.

5. Do Xander and Maya have any pets?

Yes, Xander and Maya have two dogs, including a French bulldog named Chewie, who joined their family in 2019. Their dogs are an essential part of their lives and often feature on their social media posts.