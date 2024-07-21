Sixteen years after their iconic movie, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, Jack Black and Kyle Gass are back in the spotlight with hints of a new project that has fans buzzing with excitement. During a recent SiriusXM interview with Octane host Caity Babs, the dynamic duo shared some thrilling news that could mean the return of not just one, but two beloved films.

A Double Dose of Rock: New Sequels in the Works

When asked about potential sequels to The Pick of Destiny and School of Rock, Jack Black enthusiastically confirmed, “Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We’re thinking about doing both of those.” This revelation was music to the ears of fans who have long awaited the return of these cult classics. Kyle Gass added a twist by describing the upcoming film as a “hybrid” of the two: “School of D.”

The Legacy of School of Rock and Tenacious D

The influence of both School of Rock (2003) and Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006) is undeniable. Caity Babs noted how these films inspired countless individuals, particularly children, to pursue their musical dreams. “You influenced … kids who thought they couldn’t be musicians but learned they could if they believed in themselves and kept working for it,”

she said. Black and Gass responded with gratitude and humor. “We strive to inspire, but we also sometimes discourage if we feel like we tried and we’ve seen what you’ve done and we don’t think you rock you should stop rocking,” Black joked.

A Nod to Their Roots and Memorable Moments

Jack Black and Kyle Gass’s journey to rock stardom is a tale of perseverance and passion. From their humble beginnings on the HBO series Tenacious D (1997-2000), where they performed at open-mic nights, to their explosive debut album in 2001, the duo has always been about dreaming big.

Their self-titled album, produced by the Dust Brothers, featured hits like “Tribute” and “Fuck Her Gently,” cementing their status as comedy-rock legends. With contributions from Dave Grohl and support from Neil Diamond, Tenacious D quickly amassed a dedicated following.

Remembering Kevin Clark: A Heartfelt Tribute

In 2021, Jack Black paid tribute to his School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, who tragically passed away. Black shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing his sorrow and cherishing the memories they created together. “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon,” Black wrote. “Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken.”

The Future of Tenacious D: New Music and More

Looking ahead, Tenacious D is set to release a “Super Power Party Pack” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album. This special edition will include a reissue of their 1995 demo cassette and the 2002 “Tribute” EP. In an interview with Variety, Black and Gass discussed their enduring appeal, the challenges of the music industry, and their excitement for new projects on the horizon.

In the world of rock ‘n’ roll, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have shown that persistence and passion can lead to legendary status. With their upcoming projects and heartfelt tributes, Tenacious D continues to inspire and entertain fans around the globe.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Will there be a sequel to School of Rock?

Yes, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have confirmed they are considering a sequel to School of Rock, potentially blending it with elements from Tenacious D.

2. What is the “hybrid” film mentioned by Kyle Gass?

Kyle Gass described the new project as “School of D,” suggesting a mix of both School of Rock and Tenacious D.

3. How did Tenacious D start their journey?

Tenacious D began on an HBO series in the late 1990s, performing at open-mic nights before releasing their debut album in 2001.

4. Who contributed to Tenacious D’s debut album?

The album featured contributions from Dave Grohl and was produced by the Dust Brothers, with support from Neil Diamond.

5. What is included in the 20th anniversary “Super Power Party Pack”?

The “Super Power Party Pack” includes a reissue of Tenacious D’s 1995 demo cassette and the 2002 “Tribute” EP.