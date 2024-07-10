When it comes to her marriage, Jackie Christie isn’t playing any games. For more than 26 years, the Basketball Wives star has been married to former NBA player and current Sacramento Kings assistant coach Doug Christie. As their relationship continues to play out on VH1’s reality show, Jackie is sharing her secrets to a long, healthy marriage.

Communication and Respect: The Cornerstones of a Strong Marriage

“I would say communication and respect,” Jackie exclusively told E! News. “You’re gonna go through ups and downs in any relationship, but when you put each other first—and that means making sure that you wouldn’t do to your partner what you wouldn’t want them to do to you—if you keep those things in the forefront and have fun? It can go on and on and on.”

On the season 10 premiere of Basketball Wives airing May 16, viewers will watch Doug and Jackie celebrate their 26th anniversary by getting married for the 26th time. Yes, you read that right. It’s a tradition they follow every year to reaffirm their love and commitment to each other.

“I’m still in love with him,” Jackie added. “I still get butterflies when I know I’m about to see my husband. It’s the best thing ever and I just wish that for everybody.”

The Realities of a Public Marriage

Despite their enduring love, their marriage is far from perfect. “A lot of the ladies give me my flowers all the time and they say ‘I want what you have. I want it like yours,'” she said. “And I told them even I—who has been married 26 times—I still question if he still finds me attractive. I ask him those questions and he tells me, ‘You have nothing to worry about.'”

Jackie and Doug have experienced significant changes in recent years. After retiring from playing in the NBA in 2005, Doug began serving as a sports commentator. But now, as an assistant coach for the Kings, his schedule is busier than ever.

“With commentating, he traveled with the team,” Jackie explained. “With coaching, the responsibilities are huge now. He’s back in the forefront. He is with the players. His hours are long. I travel with my husband, but now I have a career as well that’s really taken off and it keeps me on the road a lot too. So I just want to make sure we’re good after all these years.”

Balancing Personal and Professional Life

While a teaser for the season shows Jackie feuding with Brooke Bailey, she isn’t ready to spoil anything just yet. “I would have to say I’m always doing things out of love,” she explained. “I will definitely say you will see Jackie Christie in full form this whole season. I’m a little bit of everything. I’m a renaissance woman.”

And although Evelyn Lozada has stepped away from the show, Jackie is happy to report that she’s in a good spot with her former co-star. “I adore her. She’s so funny,” Jackie said. “I’ve always said that and even though we had our ups and downs in the past, that’s behind us, that’s in our rearview mirror. And we actually have a really great friendship.”

Basketball Wives airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on VH1. Keep reading to see who is part of this year’s cast.

The Life and Career of Jackie Christie

American reality television star Jackie Christie, born on July 25, 1969, is popularly known for her appearances on the VH1 show Basketball Wives: Los Angeles. The wife of former NBA player Doug Christie, she has been in showbiz for almost a decade, while also successfully managing her own business. She is also an author and philanthropist. Often in the eye of a storm for her controversial remarks on the show and off it, she is popular among her fans for her outspoken views.

Jackie Christie’s Background

Reality television star, actress, author, and businesswoman Jackie Christie is a popular celebrity with a widespread fan following. Born on July 25, 1969, in Seattle, Washington, she is of African American descent. Her zodiac sign is Leo. When younger, she went to Mark Morris High School in Longview, followed by Rainier Beach High School in Seattle.

At 13, she became a model for brands like Chanel. She attended college in 1989, graduating four years later from Pepperdine University. Friends set her up with Doug Christie, the retired NBA player, who was then playing at the university level, and the couple married in 1996.

Christie continued to raise her family and accompany her husband on tours, often interacting on his behalf with his team management and the press. Then, in 2006, she and her husband were approached for a reality television show called Committed: The Christies, which focused on their life as a couple and parents and aired on BET J network for one season, following which she focused on building her business, authoring and publishing books, and also starting a record label.

Rising to Fame with Basketball Wives

While the show did not do much for her career, in 2011, VH1 cast her in a cameo on their show Basketball Wives, which was followed by a full-time role in Basketball Wives: L.A. Premiering to a whopping 1.82 million viewers, the show became an instant hit and propelled Christie to stardom. Her role was often viewed as controversial, and she had been involved in many scuffles on the show. Alongside shooting for the show and appearing in its subsequent seasons,

she also raked up brand endorsements and in 2015, shot her first commercial for the cognac brand, Bossard. Then, in 2017, she appeared in the sixth season of the show, which was retitled Basketball Wives, and featured the entry of former cast members. In 2020, she launched a variety show called The Jackie Christie Project, and also hosted a podcast by the same name.

Jackie Christie’s Personal Life

Christie has been much in the spotlight due to her personal life, often in conjunction with her husband. They are frequently portrayed as a rare couple for their dedication and commitment to each other. The couple has two children, aside from her daughter from her previous relationship. A fashionista, she has a designer line called Slayed by Christie and an organic, eco-friendly clothing line called The Colored Girl.

She has also been involved in several philanthropic causes and runs the Infinite Love Foundation, a charity organization. She is also the author of motivational books for adults and is outspoken about her views on racism. The multi-talented actress, author, businesswoman, and fashion designer certainly seems to have endeared herself to fans everywhere with her roles on screen and off it too.

Jackie Christie is a renowned celebrity who has captured the hearts of fans around the world with her talent, beauty, and captivating personality. From her appearances on reality television shows to her successful ventures as an author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Jackie has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Jackie Christie’s journey in the entertainment industry is marked by her resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication to her family and charitable causes. Her story is a testament to the power of communication, respect, and unwavering commitment to one’s passions and loved ones.

Frequently Asked Questions about Jackie Christie

1. How did Jackie Christie become famous?

Jackie Christie became famous through her appearances on the VH1 show Basketball Wives: Los Angeles. Her outspoken personality and controversial remarks made her a popular figure among fans.

2. What are Jackie Christie’s secrets to a long-lasting marriage?

Jackie Christie attributes the longevity of her marriage to communication and respect. She believes in putting each other first and ensuring that you treat your partner as you would want to be treated.

3. What are some of Jackie Christie’s business ventures?

Jackie Christie has launched several business ventures, including a designer line called Slayed by Christie, an organic clothing line called The Colored Girl, and various brand endorsements. She is also an author and runs the Infinite Love Foundation, a charity organization.

4. How does Jackie Christie balance her personal and professional life?

Jackie Christie balances her personal and professional life by making sure to communicate and respect each other’s schedules and commitments. Despite their busy careers, she and her husband, Doug Christie, make an effort to travel together and support each other’s endeavors.

5. What philanthropic causes is Jackie Christie involved in?

Jackie Christie is involved in several philanthropic causes. She runs the Infinite Love Foundation, which focuses on various charitable activities. She is also an advocate for mental health awareness and frequently participates in fundraising events.