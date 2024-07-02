While Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan’ delves into the professional lives of real estate agents at SERHANT, it also showcases the personal lives of its stars. One such star, Jade Shenker, an agent specializing in commercial listings, has shared various facets of her marriage with Matthew Denham. Captured on camera, her story reveals the highs and lows of their relationship, sparking curiosity about the longevity of their marriage.

Jade Shenker’s Struggles with Infidelity

In one episode, Jade Shenker and Matthew Denham were seen together at a commercial property Jade was launching. At first, everything seemed normal as Matt met her friends and stood by her side. However, when Jade’s close friends later gathered at her home, they sensed something was off. Upon their inquiry, Jade revealed the painful truth: Matt had been unfaithful multiple times.

This revelation left Jade devastated and deeply distressed. To cope, she threw herself into her work and sought professional help to understand and navigate her emotions. Throughout much of the series, viewers saw Jade striving to comprehend the reasons behind Matt’s infidelity and working to reconcile their relationship.

Jade and Matt’s Divorce

Eventually, Jade Shenker initiated divorce proceedings with Matthew Denham, a process that is currently being finalized. In February 2024, she moved from their shared home in the Hamptons to the Upper West Side. Despite the challenges, Jade has openly shared her journey, emphasizing the learning experiences and personal growth that have come with it. Both Jade and Matt are keeping a low profile in public as they work through their new dynamics.

On social media, the couple continues to follow each other but refrains from engaging publicly. Matt, known for his private nature, has not commented on their breakup.

In contrast, Jade has been vocal about her recovery process. She transformed her wedding dress into a new outfit for the ‘Owning Manhattan’ premiere, symbolizing her readiness to move on. Initially expecting it to be painful, Jade found solace and a new perspective in refurbishing the dress. Now, both Jade and Matt are focused on building their independent lives.

Jade Shenker’s New Hobbies and Professional Achievements

Despite the personal turmoil, Jade Shenker has remained dedicated to her career at SERHANT, achieving significant milestones. In January 2024, she recorded the second-highest sales volume, a testament to her hard work and expertise. As a top “30 under 30” real estate advisor, Jade has also been appointed to the Real Estate Planning & Zoning Committee, making her the youngest member ever. With a portfolio exceeding $500 million in luxury assets, Jade’s influence in the industry continues to grow.

SERHANT has provided her with the opportunity to start her own entrepreneurship project, SERHANT Commercial, focusing exclusively on commercial listings. Jade’s accomplishments have earned her appearances on popular podcasts like ‘Crexi’ and ‘Self Starters Podcast with Steve Clair.’ Outside of her professional life, Jade has embraced solo outings, finding joy in her own company and the support of her friends.

Exploring new interests, Jade has rediscovered tennis and started dancing at Dan Lai’s Studio, activities that bring her joy and self-expression. These hobbies, combined with her professional dedication, allow Jade to maintain a balanced and thriving life.

Matthew Denham’s Business Focus

Matthew Denham, on the other hand, has been focusing on his business. In 2019, he co-founded Prizeout, a company specializing in gaming, payments, and fintech solutions, where he serves as Chief Product Officer. Matt’s dedication to Prizeout underscores his commitment to advancing the company’s mission and operations, despite his personal challenges.

The Changing Landscape of the Hamptons

In the broader context, the Hamptons have been undergoing significant changes. With skyrocketing land values, even multimillion-dollar mansions are being torn down to make way for more extravagant estates. The pandemic accelerated these trends, as more people now seek permanent residences rather than seasonal homes. This shift has led to creative solutions among landowners, often resulting in substantial financial gains.

Real estate analyst Jonathan Miller notes that land is the primary asset in the Hamptons, appreciating in value regardless of the existing structures. As inventory remains low and demand high, the market dynamics continue to evolve. This transformation reflects broader changes in how people live and invest in real estate, echoing significant historical shifts.

Conclusion

Jade Shenker’s journey through her tumultuous marriage and professional life provides a compelling narrative of resilience and reinvention. Her achievements in real estate and personal growth highlight her strength and determination. As she continues to navigate her new path, Jade’s story inspires many, showcasing the power of perseverance and the importance of finding joy and fulfillment in both professional and personal endeavors.

