Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the world’s fastest miler and a celebrated athlete, married his long-time love, Elisabeth Asserson, in 2023. This article delves into their extraordinary journey together, highlighting their wedding, personal life, and Jakob’s stellar achievements on the track.

The Love Story of Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elisabeth Asserson

Elisabeth Asserson, a social media influencer from Sandnes, Norway, became engaged to the renowned runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 2021. Their love story, which began when they were both sixteen, culminated in a beautiful wedding in September 2023. Elisabeth has been a constant source of support for Jakob, often seen cheering him on at various competitions.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s Stellar 2023 Season

2023 was a landmark year for Jakob Ingebrigtsen. In June, he became the most decorated athlete in European Championship history. He won the men’s 1,500m with a record time of 3:31.95, marking his third consecutive European 1,500m title. Additionally, Jakob secured gold in the men’s 5,000m event, completing the 1,500m/5,000m double for the third time, a feat he previously achieved in Munich in 2022 and Berlin in 2018.

Meet Elisabeth Asserson

Elisabeth Asserson, known for her vibrant presence on social media, has amassed a significant following. She has 1.3 million likes on her TikTok account and 130,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares fashion and lifestyle content.

Elisabeth’s support has been pivotal in Jakob’s life, offering him a sense of balance amidst his demanding training and competition schedules. “She contributes to a more relaxed everyday life and approach to travel, so that everything is a little more optimized,” Jakob stated, highlighting her importance in his life.

A Beautiful Wedding

Jakob and Elisabeth’s wedding took place at Bragernes Church in Drammen, Norway, with an intimate gathering of ten guests. The ceremony, which followed an “American-style,” included five bridesmaids and five groomsmen, featuring Jakob’s brothers, Henrik, Filip, and Kristian. Despite Jakob’s intense training schedule, he ensured that his relationship with Elisabeth remained a priority. Their wedding was a blend of classic and modern elements, reflecting their deep connection and shared journey.

Welcoming Their First Child

In June 2024, Jakob and Elisabeth welcomed their first child, Filippa. The announcement of Elisabeth’s pregnancy in June was accompanied by a heartwarming photo of Jakob holding a tiny racing speed suit. The birth of their daughter has deepened their bond and brought a new wave of joy into their lives. Jakob expressed his excitement about balancing his sports career with fatherhood, noting that this new chapter has strengthened their relationship even further.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s Ongoing Athletic Pursuits

Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s 2023 season was one for the books. He clinched two gold medals in the men’s 1,500m and 3,000m at the European Indoor Championships and defended his 5,000m title at the World Championships in Budapest. Although he fell short in the 1,500m, securing a silver medal, his achievements were remarkable. Jakob ended the year with victories at the Diamond League 2023 Final, nearly breaking the world record in the mile and clocking the third-fastest time in history in the 3,000m.

Conclusion

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Elisabeth Asserson’s journey is a testament to their love, dedication, and mutual support. From their teenage romance to their wedding and the birth of their first child, their story is intertwined with Jakob’s exceptional achievements on the track. As they continue to navigate their lives together, they remain an inspiring couple, balancing the demands of elite athletics with the joys of family life.

