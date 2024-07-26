Jason Kelce may have the internet buzzing with calls for his shirtless photo to be displayed in the Louvre, but his wife Kylie Kelce had a different reaction. On a recent episode of “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” the brothers discussed the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills and Jason’s shirtless moment at Highmark Stadium.

Jason Kelce’s Shirtless Moment

During the podcast, Jason, 36, shared his mindset during the game, revealing his desire to join the fans in the stands. “I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans,” he admitted. Travis, his brother, agreed, noting that Jason wanted “the full experience.”

Kylie’s Reaction to Jason’s Antics

Kylie Kelce, who attended the game, was less enthusiastic about her husband’s shirtless antics. Jason confessed that Kylie was not thrilled with his display. “I don’t think she was happy about it, to be honest with you,” he said. Travis expressed his disappointment that there weren’t enough cameras capturing Kylie’s reaction.

The Pre-Game Warning

Despite her reaction, Kylie was given a heads-up about Jason’s plan. “I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason shared. He recalled telling her, “I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite,” to which she responded, “Jason, don’t you dare.” However, Jason made it clear he wasn’t asking for permission. Travis chimed in, agreeing that once a Kelce man is determined, there’s no stopping him.

Meeting Taylor Swift

The episode also touched on Kylie instructing Jason to be on his best behavior because they were meeting Taylor Swift. Reflecting on their first date, Jason defended his behavior, saying it was part of his charm. He reminisced about how he was “black-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar” when they first met, emphasizing that Kylie knew what she was getting into.

The Viral Moment

Travis highlighted the viral nature of Jason’s shirtless moment, with fans jokingly suggesting the photo should be displayed in the Louvre. Jason and Travis both found humor in the situation, with Travis even considering commissioning a portrait of the moment.

Kylie and Jason Kelce: A Beloved NFL Couple

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt) are a well-loved NFL couple. Kylie, described as sweet, level-headed, and beloved by everyone, has been a great addition to the Kelce family. The couple met on Tinder and got married in Philadelphia in April 2018. They have three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn.

Jason’s Retirement

After 13 seasons in the NFL, Jason announced his retirement in March 2024. During his emotional retirement speech, he fondly recalled the moment he met Kylie, describing it as a memory “burned in [his] retina.”

Who is Kylie Kelce?

Kylie Kelce, a Philly girl born and raised in Narberth, Pennsylvania, attended Cabrini University. She met Jason on Tinder, not knowing he was an NFL player. Their first date was memorable, with Jason falling asleep at the bar. Despite the rocky start, their relationship flourished, leading to marriage and three children.

Kylie’s Support and Philanthropy

Kylie has been a steadfast supporter of Jason throughout his career. She even attended the 2023 Super Bowl while very pregnant, prepared to give birth at the stadium if necessary. Beyond her role as a supportive spouse, Kylie is a philanthropist, regularly raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation and other charitable causes.

Conclusion

Jason Kelce’s shirtless moment during the playoff game may have gone viral, but it also highlighted the dynamic between him and his wife, Kylie. Despite her initial reaction, Kylie continues to be a supportive partner and an integral part of the Kelce family’s public and charitable endeavors. Their relationship, built on mutual respect and humor, remains a beloved story in the NFL community.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What was Kylie Kelce’s reaction to Jason’s shirtless moment?

Kylie Kelce was not thrilled with Jason’s shirtless antics during the playoff game. Jason admitted that she wasn’t happy about it, despite giving her a heads-up beforehand.

2. How did Jason and Kylie Kelce meet?

Jason and Kylie met on Tinder. Kylie didn’t initially know Jason was an NFL player as his profile didn’t show any indication of his career.

3. How many children do Jason and Kylie Kelce have?

Jason and Kylie have three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn.

4. What is Kylie Kelce’s background?

Kylie Kelce, born and raised in Narberth, Pennsylvania, attended Cabrini University. She played field hockey and has been involved in various philanthropic activities.

5. What role does Kylie play in the Kelce family’s charitable efforts?

Kylie is actively involved in charitable activities, including raising money for the Eagles Autism Foundation. She organizes annual events and has been volunteering since high school.