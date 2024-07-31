Jason Momoa, the charismatic star known for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, has found a new romance following his separation from Lisa Bonet. The actor, 42, has been linked to actress Eiza González, sparking intrigue and curiosity among fans. This article delves into the details of Jason Momoa’s dating life, providing insights into his new relationship and the circumstances surrounding his previous marriage.

Jason Momoa’s New Romance with Eiza González

After announcing his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa’s romantic life quickly became a topic of interest. Multiple sources confirmed that Momoa has been dating Eiza González, known for her roles in films like Ambulance and Baby Driver. The two actors reportedly started seeing each other in February 2022, shortly after Momoa and Bonet’s separation became public.

According to insiders, Momoa and González have been enjoying each other’s company despite their busy schedules. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X,” shared one source. Another added, “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

From Red Carpets to Casual Outings: Jason and Eiza’s Public Appearances

The relationship between Jason Momoa and Eiza González has been characterized by a blend of private moments and public appearances. Momoa was spotted attending the premiere of González’s movie Ambulance in April 2022, where they were seen enjoying each other’s company, though they did not walk the red carpet together.

In May 2022, PEOPLE magazine confirmed their relationship, highlighting that the couple was dating exclusively but not rushing into anything serious. A source described González as enjoying Momoa’s “laid-back vibes” and attention, noting that while she wasn’t necessarily looking for a long-term commitment, she appreciated their time together.

Navigating Busy Lives: The Dynamics of Jason and Eiza’s Relationship

Both Jason Momoa and Eiza González have demanding careers, which have influenced the pace and nature of their relationship. While they share a fun and adventurous spirit, they are also mindful of their professional commitments. “It’s not that he’s not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he’s not going to rush into anything quickly,” a source revealed, emphasizing Momoa’s dedication to his family.

González, similarly, is focused on her career. Another insider noted, “She’s more of a long-term-relationship person versus a casual dater. But right now, it’s about enjoying each other’s company when their schedules align.”

The End of an Era: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Separation

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation in January 2022 after 17 years together. The couple, who married in November 2017, has two children: daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. In a joint statement, Momoa and Bonet shared that they were “parting ways in marriage,” expressing a continued devotion to their children and a commitment to personal growth.

The announcement came as a surprise to many fans, who admired the couple’s close-knit family, which included Bonet’s ex-husband, musician Lenny Kravitz, and their daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz. The couple’s statement emphasized their love and respect for each other, describing their decision as part of a “revolution” unfolding in their lives.

Clarifying Rumors: Jason Momoa and Other Celebrities

Before news of his relationship with Eiza González became public, Jason Momoa found himself at the center of rumors involving other celebrities. In March 2022, he was seen sharing his coat with actress Kate Beckinsale at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty, sparking speculation about a potential romance. Momoa quickly clarified the situation, explaining that his gesture was simply one of chivalry, as Beckinsale was cold.

“She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman,” Momoa told Extra. “Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

The Future of Jason Momoa and Eiza González’s Relationship

As of now, Jason Momoa and Eiza González are enjoying their time together without the pressures of a serious commitment. Their relationship seems to be characterized by mutual respect and a shared understanding of their individual priorities. While they have been spotted together in various locations, including London and Malibu, sources indicate that they are not in a traditional relationship but rather enjoy spending time together when possible.

González is currently focused on her career and content with where she is in life. “In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him,” a source shared.

Conclusion

Jason Momoa’s dating life continues to captivate fans and media alike. His relationship with Eiza González marks a new chapter following his separation from Lisa Bonet. While the future of their relationship remains uncertain, it is clear that both Momoa and González are enjoying their time together, balancing their busy careers and personal lives. As they navigate this new phase, fans will undoubtedly continue to follow their journey with interest.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who is Jason Momoa dating now?

Jason Momoa is currently dating actress Eiza González. They started seeing each other in early 2022, following Momoa’s separation from Lisa Bonet.

2. How did Jason Momoa and Eiza González meet?

Jason Momoa and Eiza González reportedly met through work and mutual connections. Their relationship began shortly after Momoa and Bonet announced their separation.

3. Are Jason Momoa and Eiza González serious?

As of now, Jason Momoa and Eiza González are not in a serious relationship. They enjoy each other’s company and spend time together when their busy schedules allow.

4. What happened between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet?

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation in January 2022 after 17 years together. They remain committed to co-parenting their two children, Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

5. Did Jason Momoa date Kate Beckinsale?

No, Jason Momoa did not date Kate Beckinsale. Rumors arose after he was seen giving her his coat at an event, but Momoa clarified that it was simply a gesture of chivalry.