Jason Mraz, the renowned “I’m Yours” singer, has opened up about his personal life and sexuality in various interviews, shedding light on his experiences and the significant role his wife, Christina Carano, played in his journey. This article delves into Jason Mraz’s life, his relationship with his wife, and his path to self-acceptance.

Jason Mraz and Christina Carano: A Unique Love Story

Jason Mraz married Christina Carano in 2015. Their relationship was filled with love and mutual understanding, with Carano playing a crucial role in Mraz’s journey to embracing his sexual identity. In an interview with Billboard, Mraz revealed how Carano’s acceptance and support helped him explore his sexuality, even during their relationship.

“I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife,” Mraz shared. “It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘Two Spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman.”

Embracing the Two Spirit Identity

The term “Two Spirit” was coined in the early 1990s at a conference for gay and lesbian Native Americans. It serves as an umbrella term that encompasses various gender and sexual orientations without a specific description. This concept resonated deeply with Mraz, who found solace in its inclusive nature.

In a Pride-themed poem, Mraz wrote, “I am bi your side,” a line that he later realized was quite telling of his identity. This public acknowledgment marked a significant step in his journey toward self-acceptance.

Past Relationships and Speculations

This wasn’t the first time Mraz had spoken about his sexuality. In a 2005 interview with Genre magazine, he mentioned being “bisexually open-minded.” He recounted a close friendship with a gay man that made him realize the depth of his feelings, though he had never been in a sexual relationship with a man at that point.

Mraz’s experiences and explorations of his sexuality were not confined to his marriage with Carano. His journey was filled with moments of realization and self-discovery, each contributing to his current understanding of his identity.

Navigating Shame and Guilt

Mraz’s divorce from Christina Carano was a challenging period in his life, filled with shame and guilt. He spoke about how working through these emotions helped him accept his sexuality. “I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here. It’s both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that’s very hard. You carry a lot of shame, guilt,” he told GLAAD.

Despite the difficulties, Mraz has focused on healing past relationships and stepping into a new phase of his life with acceptance and confidence.

Dancing With the Stars: A Catalyst for Acceptance

Competing on “Dancing With the Stars” (DWTS) also played a significant role in Mraz’s journey to self-acceptance. He described how the experience of looking at himself in the mirror and pushing his boundaries through dance helped him embrace his bisexuality.

“All day, you’re looking at yourself in the mirror, and that can be hard for anybody, any human, to accept themselves looking in the mirror,” Mraz explained. “Then you break through that and it’s like, ‘OK, I feel kinda cool.’ And then it eventually becomes confidence, and so it is a journey.”

Support from the LGBTQ+ Community

Mraz has received immense support from the LGBTQ+ community, especially after coming out as bisexual in 2018. He was named to Out Magazine’s annual Out100 list, recognizing his influence and contributions to the community.

“You want to heal as many relationships of the past as possible and at the same time, step into this new acceptance and new identity or whatever I’m claiming,” Mraz said. “So being on the Out100 is… It’s nice to be acknowledged.”

Conclusion

Jason Mraz’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance is a testament to the power of love, support, and self-exploration. His relationship with Christina Carano and his experiences on DWTS have been pivotal in helping him embrace his identity. As he continues to navigate his path, Mraz remains an inspiring figure for many, championing the importance of authenticity and acceptance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jason Mraz’s wife?

Jason Mraz was married to Christina Carano. They tied the knot in 2015 but quietly divorced in 2023.

How did Christina Carano help Jason Mraz with his sexuality?

Christina Carano supported Jason Mraz in exploring his sexuality, helping him understand and embrace his identity as a “Two Spirit” individual, which refers to someone who can love both men and women.

When did Jason Mraz come out as bisexual?

Jason Mraz publicly came out as bisexual in 2018 through a letter to the LGBTQ+ community published by Billboard.

How did competing on Dancing With the Stars impact Jason Mraz’s self-acceptance?

Competing on DWTS helped Jason Mraz embrace his bisexuality by pushing his boundaries and allowing him to see himself in a new light, boosting his confidence and self-acceptance.

What is the significance of the term “Two Spirit” for Jason Mraz?

The term “Two Spirit,” which originated from Native American culture, resonated with Jason Mraz as it represents someone who can love both men and women. This inclusive term helped him embrace his identity more fully.