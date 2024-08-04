Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee recently opened up about the negativity she has faced from her Hmong-American community due to her interracial relationship with Jaylin Smith, a football player at the University of Southern California.

The Backlash Suni Lee Faces

Suni Lee, the 18-year-old gymnast who captured hearts worldwide with her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, has shared that she is receiving negative comments because of her relationship with Jaylin Smith. The gymnast responded to a supportive Dec. 30 TikTok video, highlighting the backlash she faces.

The video, posted by user alixphom, showed support for the couple, with a caption reading, “I know that Sunisa will be judged by certain eyes in the Hmong Community because her man is Black. LOVE is LOVE, no matter what race or gender you are. Keep doing you QUEEN.”

Social Media Reaction

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor expressed her frustration in the comment section, saying, “I’ve received so much hate😭 they support me when it’s beneficial for them never when it comes to my happiness. thank you!💗” Lee’s relationship with Smith became public last month when she posted a series of photos on Instagram, captioned with a heart emoji.

A Role Model for Many

Suni Lee made headlines last year by becoming the first Asian-American female gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition. She has been vocal about the significance of her achievements for the Hmong community, saying, “Just be an inspiration to other Hmong people [means] a lot to me too.”

The Pepper Spray Incident

Lee has also spoken about a racist attack she experienced last year. While out with friends, Lee and her group were targeted by passengers in a passing car who yelled racist slurs and sprayed her with pepper spray. “I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do or control because they skirted off,” Lee said, highlighting the helplessness she felt during the incident.

Conclusion

Sunisa Lee’s experiences shed light on the challenges faced by individuals in interracial relationships and the broader issues of racism and discrimination. Despite the backlash, Lee continues to inspire many with her resilience and achievements.

