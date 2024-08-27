Jennifer Lopez, known for her incredible talent and striking beauty, has had a love life just as vibrant as her career. The pop icon and actress has been married multiple times, making headlines with each relationship and marriage. In this article, we explore the details of Jennifer Lopez’s marriages, engagements, and her colorful relationship history.

Jennifer Lopez’s Marriages: How Many Times Has She Been Married?

Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, has been married four times. Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa in 1997, followed by Cris Judd in 2001, Marc Anthony in 2004, and most recently to Ben Affleck in 2022. Each marriage has been unique, reflecting different periods in her life and career.

1. Ojani Noa (1997-1998)

Jennifer Lopez’s first marriage was to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa in February 1997. The couple’s relationship was brief, and they divorced less than a year later. Despite the short-lived nature of their marriage, Noa has remained a notable figure in Lopez’s life, especially due to ongoing legal battles, including a lawsuit in 2006 where Lopez prevented Noa from publishing a book about their marriage.

2. Cris Judd (2001-2003)

Lopez’s second marriage was to Cris Judd, a dancer she met on the set of her music video “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” The two married in September 2001, but like her first marriage, this union was also short-lived. Lopez and Judd divorced in 2003 due to irreconcilable differences. Despite the end of their marriage, Judd has spoken about his time with Lopez, noting that their relationship simply didn’t work out.

3. Marc Anthony (2004-2014)

Marc Anthony, a famous singer and longtime friend of Lopez, became her third husband. The two married in June 2004, just months after Lopez ended her engagement with Ben Affleck. Lopez and Anthony had a successful marriage for a decade and welcomed twins, Emme and Maximilian, in February 2008. However, in 2011, they announced their separation, finalizing their divorce in 2014. Despite their split, Lopez and Anthony have maintained a cordial relationship, co-parenting their twins amicably.

4. Ben Affleck (2022-2024)

Jennifer Lopez’s most recent marriage was with actor Ben Affleck. The two first got engaged in 2002, becoming one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples. However, they called off their wedding in 2003 and eventually split in 2004. Nearly two decades later, in 2021, they rekindled their romance, much to the delight of fans. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck announced their second engagement, and they were married in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. Unfortunately, in August 2024, it was confirmed that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez’s Engagements: A Journey Through Her Romantic Life

Aside from her four marriages, Jennifer Lopez has been engaged two other times, both engagements being highly publicized and closely followed by the media.

Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez began dating in early 2017. The couple got engaged in March 2019, after two years of dating. However, in March 2021, news broke that they had split up, with the couple confirming in April that they had called off their engagement. Despite their split, Lopez and Rodriguez remained friends and continued to support each other’s careers.

Conclusion

Jennifer Lopez’s love life has been as dynamic as her career, filled with passion, heartbreak, and renewed hope. She has been married four times, each marriage bringing its own set of challenges and growth opportunities for Lopez.

From her first marriage to Ojani Noa to her most recent with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s journey through love and relationships has been a fascinating one. While her marriages may not have all lasted, Lopez continues to remain optimistic about love and life, showing that she’s always ready to embrace new beginnings.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How many times has Jennifer Lopez been married?

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. Her spouses include Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck.

2. Who was Jennifer Lopez’s longest marriage with?

Jennifer Lopez’s longest marriage was with Marc Anthony, lasting from 2004 to 2014.

3. Has Jennifer Lopez ever been engaged but not married?

Yes, Jennifer Lopez has been engaged twice without marriage. She was engaged to Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but they called it off in 2021, and she was first engaged to Ben Affleck in 2002 before they split in 2004.

4. Does Jennifer Lopez have children?

Yes, Jennifer Lopez has two children, twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, whom she shares with her third husband, Marc Anthony.

5. Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still married?

No, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no longer married. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage.