When it comes to Hollywood love stories, the relationship between Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn is one that stands out for its enduring charm and mutual respect. The two have been married since 2007, and their bond only seems to grow stronger with each passing year.

From a chance meeting at a Las Vegas pool party to raising twin daughters and supporting each other through thick and thin, their journey together is as inspiring as it is heartwarming. This blog delves into the relationship timeline of Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn, exploring the key moments that have defined their love story.

A Chance Meeting in Las Vegas

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s love story began in a place synonymous with spontaneity and excitement—Las Vegas. In June 2004, the couple met at a Maxim Hot 100 party,

a night that would change both of their lives forever. At the time, Romijn was separated from her first husband, actor John Stamos, but she and O’Connell felt an undeniable connection. According to O’Connell, it was love at first sight, and the two talked throughout the party. “When you meet the one, you just know,” O’Connell later told PEOPLE in 2017.

This instant chemistry set the stage for what would become a long-lasting and committed relationship. Though Romijn was still legally married to Stamos at the time, there were no “shenanigans,” as O’Connell put it, but the pair knew they had something special. Just two months later, they began dating, and it wasn’t long before they became one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples.

The Early Days: Building a Strong Foundation

Once they started dating in August 2004, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn quickly became inseparable. The couple was often spotted out and about, whether visiting O’Connell’s parents in New York or enjoying romantic dinners in Los Angeles. Their relationship blossomed rapidly,

and by July 2005, O’Connell was helping Romijn train for her role in X-Men 3. The two often worked out together, and Romijn, who had to get back into top shape for her role as a shape-shifting villain, credited O’Connell for his unwavering support.

Their shared sense of humor and mutual admiration were evident from the start. O’Connell often praised Romijn for her intelligence and beauty, while Romijn admired O’Connell’s dedication and charm. By September 2005, just over a year after they met, the couple was engaged. O’Connell proposed in his parents’ Manhattan apartment, and the couple could not have been happier. “We couldn’t be happier and are looking forward to the next chapter of our lives,” they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

A Love Sealed with Marriage

After a two-year courtship, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn tied the knot on July 14, 2007, in an intimate ceremony in Calabasas, California. The wedding was a perfect reflection of their relationship—private, elegant, and filled with love. Surrounded by 100 family members and close friends, the couple exchanged vows in a celebration that marked the beginning of their married life.

For the next year, O’Connell and Romijn focused on enjoying their time as newlyweds. However, it wasn’t long before they started thinking about expanding their family. In July 2008, O’Connell told PEOPLE that they were actively trying to get pregnant. Just a few weeks later, the couple announced that they were expecting twin girls, a wish come true for the excited parents-to-be.

Parenthood and the Joys of Family Life

The arrival of their twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, in December 2008 marked a new chapter in O’Connell and Romijn’s lives. Parenthood brought them even closer together, as they navigated the challenges and joys of raising twins. O’Connell, who was eager to be a hands-on dad, shared that he felt a mix of excitement and nervousness as the due date approached. Romijn, who had always dreamed of being a mother, was equally thrilled.

The couple’s commitment to their family was evident from the start. They worked hard to balance their careers with their responsibilities as parents, often supporting each other in their professional endeavors. Whether it was Romijn helping O’Connell prepare for a role or O’Connell giving Romijn a sweet pregnancy update during interviews, their love and respect for each other shone through in everything they did.

Keeping the Spark Alive

Despite their busy schedules and the demands of raising twins, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have always made it a priority to keep the spark alive in their relationship. Over the years, they have found creative ways to stay connected, from secret date nights to playing badminton for hours on end. O’Connell once shared that they would play badminton for four hours straight, a fun and active way for them to bond and stay fit.

In addition to their love for each other, the couple shares a deep love for animals. In February 2019, they starred in a PSA supporting pet adoption, showcasing their passion for giving back. The PSA featured their twin daughters and six rescue dogs, highlighting their commitment to animal welfare and their family’s close bond.

Navigating the Challenges of Marriage

Like any couple, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have faced their share of challenges. One of the most publicized aspects of their relationship has been Romijn’s previous marriage to John Stamos. In a candid interview on The Talk in May 2022, Romijn opened up about the difficulties of going through a divorce and the lingering feelings she had for Stamos. She described divorce as a heartbreaking experience but also acknowledged that it was a necessary step for her to move forward.

O’Connell, ever the supportive husband, listened with empathy as Romijn shared her feelings. The couple’s ability to communicate openly and honestly has been a cornerstone of their relationship, helping them navigate the ups and downs of married life. O’Connell even joked about Romijn “dating down” after her split from Stamos during a conversation on The Talk in April 2024, showcasing their shared sense of humor and the strength of their bond.

A Starfleet Couple and Beyond

In September 2021, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn reached a new milestone in their relationship when they both became regular cast members on Star Trek streaming series. For two longtime Star Trek superfans, this was a dream come true. O’Connell described it as “maybe the sweetest thing that’s happened since, I guess, having kids or our wedding day.” The couple embraced their new roles as a “Starfleet couple,” adding another layer of connection to their already strong relationship.

Their love for each other, their family, and their shared interests continue to keep their relationship fresh and exciting. Whether attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner or enjoying a family concert, O’Connell and Romijn make it clear that they are each other’s biggest fans. As they approach two decades together, their love story serves as an inspiring example of what it means to build a life with your best friend.

Conclusion

Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s relationship is a testament to the power of love, humor, and mutual respect. From their serendipitous meeting in Las Vegas to raising their twin daughters and navigating the challenges of marriage, they have built a life together that is full of joy and adventure.

Their story is a reminder that true love is not just about finding the right person, but about growing together, supporting each other, and making time for the things that matter most. As they continue their journey together, there is no doubt that Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn will keep writing new chapters in their beautiful love story.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn meet? Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas in June 2004. They felt an instant connection, and although Romijn was separated from her first husband at the time, they started dating just a couple of months later.

2. When did Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn get married? Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn got married on July 14, 2007, in an intimate ceremony in Calabasas, California. They had been dating for about three years before tying the knot.

3. How many children do Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have? Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn have twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, who were born in December 2008.

4. What is the key to Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s successful marriage? The key to Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn’s successful marriage is their shared sense of humor, mutual respect, and commitment to spending quality time together. They enjoy activities like playing badminton, watching movies, and supporting each other’s careers, which helps keep their relationship strong.

5. Has Rebecca Romijn discussed her previous marriage with Jerry O’Connell? Yes, Rebecca Romijn has openly discussed her previous marriage to John Stamos with Jerry O’Connell. In a candid interview on The Talk, she described the difficulties of going through a divorce and how it was a necessary step for her to move forward. O’Connell has been supportive and understanding, which has helped them navigate this aspect of their relationship.