Jim Sandman is running for State Executive Committeeman (SEC), 13th District, for the TN GOP. He was elected to the SEC 14th District in 2018, and then moved from Lascassas to Christiana in 2020. Due to recent redistricting, his address is now in the 13th District. Adam Coggin is the current holder of the office, and is not running for re-election. There is no primary opponent. “I have been honored to serve with 14th district Committeewoman Lynne Davis these past four years, and will be equally honored to serve with the new Committeewoman for the 13th district, Myra Simons, once elected.” Patti Saliba is the current Committeewoman for the 13th district, and is not running for re-election.

Jim is a member of the TN Republican Party, and describes himself as a Christian, constitutional conservative. Over the past four years, he has voted in the SEC in support of party registration (to reduce/eliminate crossover voting between parties) and for election integrity initiatives such as paper ballots, voting machine security risk evaluations, and prosecution of all voter fraud. He will continue to support these efforts. He is also strongly pro-life.

The SEC is the governing body of its political party. Both Republicans and Democrats have an SEC, which consists of a man and a woman from each of the 33 state senate districts, resulting in 66 SEC members for TN. It serves as the State Primary Board and also establishes policy to guide and direct county parties. Each member serves as a representative of the state party in their home district and helps to organize and promote activism at the local level.

Mr. Sandman is originally from Virginia, and moved to Tennessee in 1997 with his family, after retiring from the U S Navy Submarine Service. A Desert Storm veteran, he is also an alumnus of MTSU (BBA, Computer Information Systems). He is a Past Commander of American Legion Post 141 (Rutherford County), the Registrar and Chaplain of the Stones River Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, a member of local VFW Post 12206, and was appointed last year as the National Chaplain for the U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc. He recently retired from Amazon as an IT Support Technician, having worked there the last eight years.

“Though I didn’t move to Tennessee until 1997, I have deep roots in Rutherford County. My paternal g-g-grandfather fought in the Battle of Stones River as a Union private. My maternal g-grandfather served as Pastor of First Baptist Church Murfreesboro from 1895-1899, and his son (my grandfather) was born in Murfreesboro in 1897.”

Jim has been married for 37 years, has two sons who each married a Tennessee gal, and four grandchildren. He attends Calvary Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, serving in their worship band. He enjoys spending time with his grandkids, playing guitar, genealogy, coin collecting, reading, and writing (author of a devotional book about Heaven).

Election Day is Aug 4, 2022, and early voting begins July 15.