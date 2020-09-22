by Rusty Weiss, via thepoliticalinsider.com

Joe Biden delivered a version of the Pledge of Allegiance during his campaign speech in Wisconsin Monday that left many a viewer baffled.

It is yet another ‘gaffe’ by the former Vice President as the first presidential debate against Donald Trump looms in one week.

Biden began by stealing a similar line to his old boss, Barack Obama, regarding his disregard for ‘red states’ or ‘blue states.’

“[President Trump] has a deeply flawed and divisive view of the United States, this nation, and the job he holds,” declared Biden.

“I don’t see the presidency that way. I don’t pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America,” he continued before delivering his version.

“I pledge allegiance to the United States of America. One nation, indivisible under God. For real.”

Yes, that is a direct quote.

Joe Biden’s Version of the Pledge of Allegiance

Considering Biden’s speeches and interviews are delivered using a teleprompter, his bumbling version of the Pledge is pretty remarkable.

We’re guessing he went off-script.

And once he headed down that road, there was no going back. For real. That’s when it became the CliffsNotes version of the Pledge.

The Pledge of Allegiance gaffe was similar to an effort this past March when Biden tried to recite a portion of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” he said.

“All men and women are created, by the, you know, go, you know the thing.”

This is why the Trump campaign is salivating at the prospect of cornering the Democrat nominee during a presumably unscripted debate.

Is There Something Going On?

This isn’t the first time Biden has made a perplexing statement, comment, or just generally off the wall crazy string of words.

Most recently, he claimed 200 million people would die from coronavirus before he finished his speech.

Earlier this summer, Biden said 120 million people had died from COVID-19.

President Trump called the remark “mortifyingly stupid.”

In February, Biden made the wildly inaccurate claim that 150 million Americans have died due to gun violence.

He confuses Iran and Iraq.

He’s confused about who is running for President.

He’s confused about who was President.

The pattern and track record led Fox News medical contributor, Dr. Marc Siegel, to offer an analysis of what might be happening.

“Back in 1988 former Vice President Biden had two aneurysms clipped in his brain using surgery, surgical techniques, and he had a bleed,” Siegel said.

“Studies show a 50% long-term cognitive problem. Now, what is cognition? It’s thinking, it’s memory, decision-making.”

“He’s also got atrial fibrillation, it’s a matter of public record, it’s an arrhythmia,” Siegel continued.

“Atrial fibrillation … a Swiss study just showed a couple of years ago in thousands of patients that there’s a 3 percent per year silent stroke where you can’t see it, except for changes in thinking.”

Whatever might be happening, these clips call into question Joe Biden’s fitness to lead America over the next four years.