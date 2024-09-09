Senator John McCain was known for his strong will, patriotism, and unwavering resilience, especially when faced with adversity. His battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, was a testament to his determination and courage. Diagnosed in July 2017, McCain’s fight against cancer became a significant part of his final years, leaving behind a legacy of strength and service.

Glioblastoma: A Challenging Diagnosis

In July 2017, doctors discovered glioblastoma, a highly invasive and aggressive brain tumor, during McCain’s treatment for a blood clot above his left eye. Glioblastoma is notorious for its rapid growth and limited treatment options. With a median survival rate of just 14 to 14.5 months, it is a daunting diagnosis.

Only about 5 percent of patients survive more than five years, and it has taken the lives of prominent figures such as Senator Edward Kennedy and Beau Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

McCain’s diagnosis followed a minimally invasive craniotomy to remove the blood clot. Upon further examination, tissue pathology revealed the presence of the glioblastoma. Despite this devastating news, McCain’s doctors were optimistic about his recovery from surgery, crediting his overall excellent health.

A Legacy of Resilience

McCain’s journey with cancer was not his first health battle. He had previously faced melanoma, a form of skin cancer, three times. Yet, in typical McCain fashion, he did not allow his health challenges to slow him down. Just one day after announcing his brain cancer diagnosis, McCain took to Twitter, assuring his followers and colleagues that he would be back in the Senate.

True to his word, just days later, he returned to Capitol Hill, receiving a standing ovation from his peers. This moment marked a defining chapter in his political career, as he continued to work in the Senate despite his illness.

In a highly publicized Senate vote in July 2017, McCain made headlines by casting a dramatic “no” vote, effectively halting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health care bill. While some speculated that his brain tumor influenced his decision, McCain’s vote reflected his commitment to his values and beliefs, regardless of party lines.

The Road to Treatment

After his emotional return to the Senate, McCain underwent a rigorous treatment regimen, including chemotherapy and radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. His family, particularly his daughter Meghan McCain, became a source of support and strength during this difficult time.

Meghan frequently shared updates about her father’s condition, expressing her admiration for his courage and resilience. In August 2017, the two were seen attending an Arizona Diamondbacks game together, demonstrating that even in the midst of treatment, McCain continued to enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Despite the challenges, McCain maintained his positive outlook. In a candid interview with “60 Minutes” in September 2017, he spoke openly about his diagnosis and the grim prognosis.

McCain acknowledged the odds but remained determined to make the most of his time. He famously remarked, “We’re going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.”

A Family United

The McCain family’s unity and love were evident throughout his battle with glioblastoma. Meghan McCain’s engagement and subsequent wedding to Ben Domenech in November 2017 were particularly emotional moments for the family.

The wedding was moved up to ensure that McCain could be present, highlighting the unpredictable nature of his illness. Meghan expressed her desire to celebrate these milestones with her father, knowing how precious their time together was.

In December 2017, McCain experienced complications from his treatment and was hospitalized. Despite this setback, he was able to return home to Arizona for the Christmas holiday, much to the joy of his family. His ability to come home for the holidays was a significant moment of hope, as McCain continued to recover and even surprised his family with his resilience.

Continued Recovery and Reflection

By February 2018, McCain’s condition had improved significantly. Meghan McCain described her father’s recovery as “crazy amazing,” noting that he was undergoing physical therapy at their family ranch in Sedona, Arizona.

McCain’s toughness and determination were well-known, and his ability to bounce back from setbacks was yet another example of his resilience.

However, his health continued to be fragile. In April 2018, McCain was hospitalized once again, this time for an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis. Despite this, his spirit remained unbroken, and he continued to stay involved in political discussions and decision-making.

In his final months, McCain reflected on his career and life with a profound sense of gratitude. He shared excerpts from his book, where he spoke about his brain cancer diagnosis and how it influenced his decisions in the Senate.

McCain expressed that he felt a newfound freedom in his role, able to speak and vote according to his conscience without concern for re-election.

He embraced this chapter of his life with grace, quoting the famous line from Ernest Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls”: “The world is a fine place and worth the fighting for, and I hate very much to leave it.”

A Nation Honors His Legacy

As McCain’s health declined, the outpouring of love and respect for the senator grew. His decision to discontinue medical treatment in August 2018 marked the beginning of his final days.

Friends, colleagues, and former rivals, including President Joe Biden, visited McCain at his Arizona ranch to pay their respects and offer support. His passing in August 2018 was met with a wave of tributes from around the world, as people reflected on the impact he had on American politics and the nation as a whole.

McCain’s legacy is one of courage, service, and dedication to his country. His fight against glioblastoma was a final chapter in a life defined by resilience, and his memory continues to inspire those who admired his strength and commitment.

Conclusion

John McCain’s battle with glioblastoma was a poignant reflection of his character: resilient, courageous, and unwavering in the face of adversity. His legacy as a statesman and a fighter will continue to inspire generations to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What type of cancer did John McCain have?

John McCain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor, in July 2017. It is a highly invasive form of cancer with a poor prognosis.

2. How long did John McCain live after his diagnosis?

John McCain lived for just over a year after his diagnosis. He passed away in August 2018, after discontinuing treatment.

3. What treatment did John McCain undergo for glioblastoma?

McCain underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation to treat the glioblastoma. His treatment was conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

4. Did John McCain return to work after his cancer diagnosis?

Yes, McCain returned to the Senate shortly after his diagnosis. Despite his illness, he continued to participate in key votes and remained active in politics.

5. How did John McCain’s family support him during his illness?

McCain’s family, particularly his daughter Meghan, provided emotional support throughout his battle with glioblastoma. Meghan frequently shared updates on her father’s condition and expressed admiration for his strength.