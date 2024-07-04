Josh Richards is making waves in the entertainment industry. At just 18 years old, the TikTok sensation has signed a recording contract with Talent X/Warner Records. This new partnership positions Richards as their inaugural artist, a significant milestone in his burgeoning career.

“After speaking with [Co-Chairman and CEO of Warner Records] Aaron Bay-Schuck, I knew Warner was going to be my new musical family. They understand the digital age and are fully embracing it, which was a breath of fresh air,” Richards tells PEOPLE.

Richards’ viral hit “Still Softish” has garnered over 23 million views on YouTube. The young star is eager to explore new frontiers in the music industry. “I am excited to trailblaze a new music style that is a blend of Lil Dicky and some uncharted waters,” he says. “Thank you, Aaron, for believing in me. I am ready to go.”

Focusing on Music and Entrepreneurial Ventures

Earlier this year, Josh Richards announced his departure from the Los Angeles creative collective Sway House to focus on his music career. “I would first like to express how important you guys are to me. You’ve all given me so much to be blessed for & a life that I’ve always dreamed of,” Richards tweeted.

“With that, I have decided to focus on furthering my projects & ventures in the entrepreneurial, music, social media, and artistic industry. Love you all, and will always love my sway family. I have a lot of really big announcements coming soon that I’m excited to share with you.”

Richards, a Toronto-born digital content creator and entrepreneur, boasts nearly 21 million followers on TikTok. His influence extends to 7 million Instagram followers and 2.35 million YouTube subscribers. Beyond his social media success, Richards has co-founded several businesses.

He launched CrossCheck Studios, a production company in partnership with Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, and co-founded the Gen Z marketing agency HawkeZ. Additionally, he started Animal Capital, a $15 million venture capital firm supporting startups, and co-founded the caffeinated drink brand Ani Energy.

A Multi-Faceted Career

Josh Richards’ career trajectory is nothing short of impressive. Known for his lip-syncing and dance videos, Richards first gained attention on the musical.ly app (now TikTok) at age 14. He signed with a manager three years later. Recently, it was announced that Richards will executive produce and star in CrossCheck’s first film, Halloween Party, a comedy written by Nick Cion and Annie Harnick, as part of their deal with STXfilms.

Collaborating with Mark Wahlberg

Josh Richards’ relationship with Mark Wahlberg began with a cold email to Wahlberg’s partner at Unrealistic Ideas, Archie Gips. “Mark Wahlberg has always been an idol of mine, someone that I’ve looked up to since I was a little kid watching his movies.

Looking at Mark’s career, going from Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch to being a Calvin Klein model and then trying to get into the film industry and really prove himself, because a lot of people doubted him. It’s really, I feel, a close resemblance to what I am going through right now in my career path, coming from the world of social media,” Richards explains.

The Impact of Gen Z Creators

Josh Richards believes that Gen Z creators bring a unique approach to the entertainment industry. “The biggest thing about Gen Z is that we’re not scared to ask, and we’re not scared to do. A lot of kids today are taking their dreams into their own hands, instead of relying on other people. With old Hollywood, it’s a lot of people talking to the middleman and going through all this work until nothing ever comes to be because they tossed it around so long. With Gen Z, they just want to get it done.”

Investing in Startups

Through Animal Capital, Josh Richards invests in various sectors, including consumer, financial technology, health, and media. “With the fund, we’re pretty agnostic. We look at everything across the board. But there’s definitely a couple of companies that I’m super excited about.

Saturn is one that’s remodeling the way kids are going to be able to communicate with their classmates in school, and scheduling. I wish I could go back and use this platform because it would have made school 10 times easier. It definitely helps a lot with kids and their social skills as well,” Richards says.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite his success, Josh Richards has faced roadblocks due to his age and the stigma of being an “influencer.” “I kind of love being the underdog. I think it just adds to the story. Being 18 or 19 when I started angel investing, there were a lot of people that doubted at the beginning. I like to be able to prove people wrong. That’s something that drives me in my life. But I really look at it as a tool,” he says.

Remembering a Friend

Two weeks after the tragic death of his friend, Josh Richards shared his feelings about the loss on the BFFs podcast. “It’s obviously, like, one of those impossible things to deal with, to lose a friend,” he said. “You don’t really expect to have that happen to you at 20.”

Richards supports Cooper’s family and their organization, Coop’s Advice, dedicated to keeping Cooper’s memory alive through meaningful projects. “I’m really happy the family is doing the foundation. I know Cooper always really wanted to do that, so, yeah, just keep living for Coop,” Richards expressed.

Conclusion

Josh Richards’ journey from a TikTok star to a multi-faceted entrepreneur and musician showcases his relentless drive and ambition. His ventures span across various industries, and his influence continues to grow. With numerous projects and collaborations on the horizon, Richards is poised to make a lasting impact in the entertainment world.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Josh Richards known for?

Josh Richards is known for his lip-syncing and dance videos on TikTok, where he has nearly 21 million followers. He is also recognized for his entrepreneurial ventures and his burgeoning music career.

2. How did Josh Richards start his career?

Richards began his career on the musical.ly app (now TikTok) at age 14. He gained significant attention for his engaging content and signed with a manager three years later.

3. What businesses has Josh Richards co-founded?

Josh Richards has co-founded CrossCheck Studios, a production company; HawkeZ, a Gen Z marketing agency; Animal Capital, a $15 million venture capital firm; and Ani Energy, a caffeinated drink brand.

4. How did Josh Richards connect with Mark Wahlberg?

Richards connected with Mark Wahlberg through a cold email to Wahlberg’s partner at Unrealistic Ideas, Archie Gips. This led to a collaboration with Wahlberg’s production company, Unrealistic Ideas.

5. What are some of Josh Richards’ future projects?

Richards will executive produce and star in CrossCheck’s first film, Halloween Party. He also has multiple entrepreneurial and music projects in the pipeline, promising exciting developments in his career.