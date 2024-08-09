Throughout his illustrious career as a public servant, Josh Shapiro has consistently demonstrated his commitment to challenging the status quo, bringing people together to solve complex problems, and delivering tangible results for the people of Pennsylvania. Since 2017,

Shapiro has served as the state’s Attorney General, a role in which he has steadfastly stood up to powerful institutions and fiercely protected the rights of Pennsylvanians. Now, as he runs for Governor of Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s vision for the Commonwealth focuses on tackling the biggest challenges facing the state and moving it forward.

Josh Shapiro’s Early Life and Inspiration

Josh Shapiro’s journey into public service was deeply influenced by his upbringing in Pennsylvania, where he observed his parents’ dedication to their community. His father, a pediatrician, and his mother, an educator, instilled in him the values of service and advocacy from a young age. This early exposure to public service inspired Shapiro to pursue a career dedicated to standing up for others and making a difference in his community.

After graduating from the University of Rochester, Shapiro entered the world of government while simultaneously attending law school at night. His dedication to public service was further solidified after he married his high-school sweetheart, Lori, and they welcomed their first child. Determined to make a positive impact in his hometown, Shapiro successfully ran for State Representative, where he quickly made a name for himself as a public servant willing to take on entrenched interests and push for significant reform.

Leadership in Montgomery County

As Chairman of the Board of Commissioners in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania’s third-largest county, Shapiro led a remarkable fiscal and ethical turnaround. Before he took office, the county faced a $10 million budget deficit and an underfunded pension system for its employees.

Shapiro’s leadership brought the county back to solid financial footing, and he took early steps to address the growing heroin epidemic. Additionally, Shapiro played a pivotal role in supporting LGBTQ+ rights by helping the first same-sex couples in Pennsylvania marry, and he made bold decisions like firing Wall Street money managers to save taxpayers and retirees millions of dollars.

Josh Shapiro as Attorney General

In 2016, Josh Shapiro’s relentless dedication to public service led him to successfully run for Pennsylvania’s Attorney General. In this role, he restored integrity to an office that was in desperate need of reform. Shapiro has taken on numerous big fights on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania, earning a reputation as a leader unafraid to enforce the law without fear or favor.

One of Shapiro’s most notable achievements as Attorney General was his investigation into the Catholic Church’s decades-long cover-up of child sexual abuse. His efforts identified 301 predator priests and thousands of victims, spurring investigations across the United States and bringing long-overdue justice to countless survivors. Shapiro also played a critical role in protecting healthcare access for 2 million Pennsylvanians by brokering an agreement between two of the Commonwealth’s largest insurance companies.

Furthermore, Shapiro has been a staunch defender of reproductive rights, repeatedly going to court to protect Pennsylvanians’ right to choose. He has also held more than 90 public officials accountable for breaking the law, demonstrating his commitment to upholding justice regardless of political affiliation. During the 2020 presidential election, Shapiro defended Pennsylvania’s election results, winning numerous court cases and standing firm against dangerous lies that sought to undermine democracy.

Fighting the Opioid Epidemic and Protecting Consumers

Josh Shapiro has been a leading figure in the fight against the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania. His efforts have resulted in the arrest of over 6,000 drug dealers and the investigation and suing of pharmaceutical companies and CEOs who knowingly contributed to the crisis. Shapiro has also stood up for consumers, seniors, and students who have been victimized by unscrupulous lenders and companies, securing over $328 million in relief for Pennsylvanians.

In addition to his work on the opioid crisis, Shapiro has been a champion for criminal justice reform. He has brought together activists and law enforcement to create a statewide police misconduct database, ensuring greater accountability and transparency in policing. Shapiro has also taken on employers who exploit workers, further solidifying his reputation as a tireless advocate for the rights of all Pennsylvanians.

Josh Shapiro’s Vision for Pennsylvania

As Josh Shapiro runs for Governor of Pennsylvania, his vision for the state is clear: he aims to take on the biggest challenges facing the Commonwealth and deliver real results for its residents. Shapiro’s track record as a public servant demonstrates his ability to bring people together, solve tough problems, and enact meaningful change. With his unwavering commitment to justice and equity, Shapiro is poised to lead Pennsylvania into a brighter future.

Josh Shapiro and his wife, Lori, live in Montgomery County with their three school-age sons, while their eldest daughter attends the University of Pittsburgh. The Shapiro family’s deep roots in Pennsylvania have only strengthened Josh’s resolve to serve and protect the people of the Commonwealth.

A Family-Centered Approach to Leadership

Josh Shapiro’s commitment to his family is evident in his approach to leadership. The Shapiros’ connection to Pennsylvania is not just professional but deeply personal. In May, the Shapiro family embarked on a 1500-mile RV tour across Pennsylvania as part of the “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway” campaign,

highlighting the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage. The tour, which included visits to parks, lakes, restaurants, and tourist destinations, showcased the best of what Pennsylvania has to offer, reinforcing Shapiro’s dedication to promoting tourism and economic growth in the state.

During one of the tour’s final stops at Peddler’s Village, the Shapiro family enjoyed the warm hospitality of local businesses and the scenic beauty of the region. This family-centered approach to governance underscores Shapiro’s belief in the importance of community and connection, values that have guided him throughout his career.

Conclusion

Josh Shapiro’s career as a public servant has been marked by his unwavering commitment to challenging the status quo, protecting the rights of Pennsylvanians, and delivering real results. From his early days as a State Representative to his current role as Attorney General, Shapiro has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead with integrity, courage, and compassion.

As he runs for Governor, Shapiro’s vision for Pennsylvania’s future is rooted in his deep love for the Commonwealth and his determination to tackle its most pressing challenges head-on. With his proven track record and family-centered approach to leadership, Josh Shapiro is the leader Pennsylvania needs to move forward and thrive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Josh Shapiro accomplished as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General?

As Attorney General, Josh Shapiro has restored integrity to the office, taken on big fights for the people of Pennsylvania, and held over 90 public officials accountable for breaking the law. He has also been a leading figure in exposing child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church and has protected healthcare access and reproductive rights for millions of Pennsylvanians.

How has Josh Shapiro contributed to the fight against the opioid epidemic?

Josh Shapiro has been at the forefront of combating the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania. He has arrested over 6,000 drug dealers, investigated and sued pharmaceutical companies, and secured substantial relief for Pennsylvanians affected by the epidemic.

What is Josh Shapiro’s vision for Pennsylvania as Governor?

Josh Shapiro’s vision for Pennsylvania focuses on addressing the state’s biggest challenges, including economic growth, healthcare access, criminal justice reform, and protecting voting rights. He aims to bring people together to solve problems and deliver real results for the Commonwealth.

How has Josh Shapiro supported LGBTQ+ rights in Pennsylvania?

Josh Shapiro has been a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in Pennsylvania. As Chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, he helped the first same-sex couples in Pennsylvania marry, and he continues to support policies that promote equality and justice for all.

What role does Josh Shapiro’s family play in his approach to leadership?

Josh Shapiro’s family plays a central role in his approach to leadership. His deep roots in Pennsylvania and commitment to family values are reflected in his family-centered governance style. The Shapiro family’s involvement in the “Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway” campaign highlights their dedication to promoting the state’s heritage and fostering community connections.