Judge Greg Mathis, widely recognized for his long-standing career as a TV judge, has found himself in the midst of a personal transformation. At the age of 64, Mathis faces a pivotal moment in his life as his wife, Linda Yvette Mathis, has filed for divorce after nearly 40 years of marriage.

The couple, known for their strong family values and unwavering support for each other, is now dealing with the reality of “irreconcilable differences,” as cited in the divorce documents. This article explores Judge Mathis’ life, career, and how this new chapter might influence his future.

A Look Back: Judge Mathis’ Career and Personal Life

Judge Greg Mathis, whose full name is Gregory Ellis Mathis Sr., has been a fixture on television for decades. His career as a TV judge began with his self-titled show, “Judge Mathis,” which aired for 24 successful seasons. Mathis’ unique approach, characterized by his no-nonsense attitude and his empathy for those standing before him, earned him a loyal fan base. In 2023, Mathis launched a revived court show, “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis,” proving his continued relevance in the television industry.

Beyond his television career, Judge Mathis is also a dedicated family man. He and Linda Mathis married on June 1, 1985, and together they have four children: Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34. The Mathis family’s close bond was showcased on their reality TV series,

“Mathis Family Matters,” which aired on E! in 2022. In the series, Judge Mathis spoke candidly about his marriage, stating that his family is the cornerstone of his success. He often credited Linda’s unwavering support for allowing him to build his career, saying, “Linda allowed me to work 15 hours a day, 5, 6 days a week, so it’s that support that allowed me to the success that you see.”

The Divorce Announcement: What We Know

On August 22, 2024, Linda Mathis filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. The couple had already been separated since July 17, 2024, according to court documents. Despite their long history together and their public appearance as a united front, the couple has decided to part ways. Linda Mathis is seeking spousal support from Judge Mathis, but interestingly, she has also requested that her own requirement for spousal support be waived.

This announcement came as a surprise to many, especially considering the couple’s recent public appearances. In March, the couple attended an Influencers Brunch together, where they seemed to be in good spirits. During an interview with Baller Alert, Judge Mathis and Linda discussed their reality show and how they managed to stay close. They portrayed themselves as a wholesome family, emphasizing their strong bond and lack of internal conflict.

Judge Mathis’ Reflections on Family and Career

Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, Judge Mathis has continued to emphasize the importance of family. He once stated that his greatest achievement is not his professional accolades but his family. “The star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is certainly my highest professional achievement,” he said during Season 1 of “Mathis Family Matters.” “But I got to say, it was really my family that was the foundation of my success.”

This sentiment reflects Judge Mathis’ deep-rooted belief in family values, something he has tried to impart not only to his children but also to the viewers of his shows. His daughter, Jade Mathis, has followed in her father’s footsteps in terms of public service. An assistant state attorney,

Jade has been vocal about her struggles with depression and ADHD, using her platform to raise awareness and reduce stigma around mental health issues. Her bravery in sharing her story has undoubtedly been influenced by the values instilled in her by her parents.

Jade Mathis: A Voice for Mental Health Awareness

Jade Mathis has openly discussed her mental health journey, aiming to inspire others facing similar challenges. Diagnosed with depression and ADHD in 2006 while a sophomore at university, Jade has faced significant hurdles. Her determination saw her through law school, despite failing the bar exam multiple times. Her perseverance eventually paid off, and she became an assistant state attorney.

Jade’s willingness to speak about her mental health struggles is a testament to her courage. She hopes that by sharing her experiences, she can encourage others to seek help and feel less isolated. “I really think it’s important to tell people it is okay not to be okay,” says Jade. Her advocacy work, which includes speaking engagements at churches and colleges, has touched many lives. She aims to normalize conversations around mental health, especially within the African American community and the faith-based community, both of which traditionally avoid discussing such issues.

Moving Forward: What Lies Ahead for Judge Mathis

At 64, Judge Mathis is navigating a significant personal transition. The dissolution of his nearly four-decade-long marriage marks a new chapter in his life. While this might be a challenging time, it also presents an opportunity for reflection and growth. Judge Mathis has always been a figure of resilience, from his early life on the streets of Detroit to becoming a respected TV judge and a father. This resilience will undoubtedly guide him through this period.

As Judge Mathis continues his career with “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis,” viewers can expect to see the same empathetic yet firm approach that has defined his style. His commitment to justice and his understanding of human struggles make him a unique figure in the world of television court shows. His ability to relate to those who appear before him, many of whom come from difficult backgrounds, mirrors his own life experiences.

Conclusion: Judge Mathis’ Legacy

Judge Greg Mathis has built a legacy that extends beyond his television persona. His dedication to his family, his career, and his community have made him a beloved figure. As he navigates this new chapter at the age of 64, Judge Mathis will likely continue to inspire those around him. His journey serves as a reminder that even in the face of personal challenges, it is possible to persevere and make a positive impact.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Judge Mathis’ age?

Judge Greg Mathis is currently 64 years old. He was born on April 5, 1959.

Why did Judge Mathis and his wife Linda file for divorce?

Linda Mathis filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The couple had been married for nearly 40 years.

How many children do Judge Mathis and Linda Mathis have?

They have four children: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr., and Amir.

What is Judge Mathis known for?

Judge Mathis is best known for his long-running TV court show, “Judge Mathis,” which aired for 24 seasons. He now hosts a revived court show called “Mathis Court With Judge Mathis.”

What has Jade Mathis shared about her personal struggles?

Jade Mathis has been open about her diagnosis with depression and ADHD. She advocates for mental health awareness, especially in the African American and faith-based communities.