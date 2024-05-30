Judy Greer has carved out a niche for herself in Hollywood as the ultimate co-star, sharing the screen with big names like Jennifer Lopez in “The Wedding Planner,” George Clooney in “The Descendants,” and Jennifer Aniston in “Love Happens.”

With over 100 films and TV shows to her credit, Greer’s career is thriving more than ever. She currently stars alongside Jim Carrey in Showtime’s series “Kidding,” portrays Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter in the latest “Halloween” sequel, and has made her directorial debut with the indie comedy “A Happening of Monumental Proportions.”

However, it’s not just her professional life that’s flourishing. In her personal life, Judy Greer has plenty to celebrate, especially her relationship with her husband, producer Dean E. Johnsen.

Meeting and Marriage: An Unconventional Start

Judy Greer and Dean E. Johnsen’s love story began with a blind date. The couple hit it off and eventually got married in 2011. Despite the deep connection they shared, their marriage started off on an unconventional note. For nearly seven years, they maintained separate homes. Johnsen lived in Thousand Oaks, California, to be near his two children from a previous marriage, while Greer resided 40 miles away in Los Angeles.

Greer openly admits, “Our married life is a little weird. He had his house, and I had mine. We spent our nights together back and forth.” This unusual arrangement worked for them as they balanced their personal and professional lives.

Finally Together: A New Chapter Begins

Now, with Johnsen’s children being 18 and 23 years old, the couple has decided to live together full-time in Greer’s newly remodeled home. Greer reflects on their journey with positivity, saying, “I married the right guy for me. I think marriage is great. He’s the most supportive person I could’ve imagined if I’d Weird Science’d a husband.”

Their decision to finally move in together marks a new chapter in their relationship. Despite their unconventional start, their bond has only grown stronger over the years. Greer’s happiness with Johnsen shines through as she looks forward to this new phase of their lives.

A Star-Studded Wedding

Their wedding was a memorable affair. The couple tied the knot at the Los Angeles Athletic Club, surrounded by about 200 friends, including notable names like Bill Maher, Rashida Jones, and Judy’s former CBS co-stars Jason Biggs, Sarah Chalke, and Tyler Labine. The ceremony, planned by Kelly Demaray from Demaray Events, was filled with laughter and joy.

A source described the event, saying, “The couple looked amazing! The ceremony was filled with laughter amongst friends. Both the bride and groom seemed to have an amazing time celebrating the evening.”

After the ceremony, guests celebrated in the venue’s club, dancing the night away in the newly renovated ballroom. The festive atmosphere highlighted the love and joy shared by Judy and Dean, setting the stage for a happy and vibrant married life.

On-Screen Chemistry in “Married”

Beyond her personal life, Judy Greer’s professional projects also reflect her unique charm and talent. In the FX series “Married,” Greer plays Lina, a sharp-witted wife navigating the ups and downs of married life with her on-screen husband, Russ, played by Nat Faxon. The show delves into the realistic and often raw dynamics of a middle-class couple dealing with kids, money, and their sex life.

“Married” is characterized by its spiky and raunchy humor, setting it apart from traditional network comedies. The chemistry between Greer and Faxon adds a special touch to the series, making their portrayals relatable and engaging. The show’s creator, Andrew Gurland, infused the script with improvisational freedom, allowing the comedic cast to shine.

The Journey Continues

Judy Greer’s journey, both personally and professionally, showcases her resilience and versatility. From maintaining a successful acting career to navigating a unique marital arrangement, Greer continues to inspire with her authenticity and dedication. Her relationship with Dean E. Johnsen is a testament to the fact that love and commitment can thrive in various forms, even when they don’t fit the conventional mold.

As Greer continues to take on new roles and projects, her fans eagerly anticipate what’s next. Her story with Johnsen, marked by mutual support and understanding, serves as a heartwarming reminder that true love often defies expectations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did Judy Greer and Dean E. Johnsen meet?

Judy Greer and Dean E. Johnsen met on a blind date. They hit it off and eventually got married in 2011.

2. Why did Judy Greer and her husband live in separate homes?

Johnsen lived in Thousand Oaks, California, to be near his two children from a previous marriage, while Greer lived in Los Angeles. They maintained separate homes for nearly seven years due to this arrangement.

3. What is Judy Greer’s perspective on her unconventional married life?

Judy Greer acknowledges that their married life is unconventional but believes it has worked well for them. She values the support and understanding they share, stating that she married the right guy for her.

4. Where did Judy Greer and Dean E. Johnsen get married?

Judy Greer and Dean E. Johnsen got married at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in a ceremony attended by around 200 friends and family.

5. What roles is Judy Greer currently known for?

Judy Greer stars in the Showtime series “Kidding” alongside Jim Carrey, plays Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter in the latest “Halloween” sequel, and recently made her directorial debut with “A Happening of Monumental Proportions.”