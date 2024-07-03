Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland, known for his appearances on shows like Fast Foodies and Chopped, is facing serious allegations that have cast a shadow over his public image. Amidst these accusations, many fans are curious about his personal life, particularly his relationship with his girlfriend, Serena Lange. This blog delves into their relationship and the recent events that have brought them into the spotlight.

Who is Serena Lange?

Serena Lange, born on April 9, 2000, in Saint Michael, Minnesota, is an American model and social media influencer. She completed her education at St. Michael-Albertville Senior High School and has since built a successful career promoting fashion products on Instagram, where she boasts over 14.5k followers. Lange is also known for her relationship with Justin Sutherland, which she frequently shares with her followers.

The Beginnings of Their Relationship

Serena Lange and Justin Sutherland have been together for a few months, and their relationship has been well-documented on social media. Lange first shared a picture of the couple on Instagram on June 28, 2023, marking the beginning of their public relationship. Their posts often showcase their affection and support for one another, painting a picture of a loving partnership.

Celebrating Achievements Together

Lange has been a steadfast supporter of Sutherland’s career. On December 19, 2023, she shared a heartfelt post congratulating him for winning a Daytime Emmy Award for his TruTV series Taste the Culture. In her post, Lange expressed her pride and admiration for Sutherland’s dedication and hard work. She wrote, “Still doesn’t feel real that this incredible guy is an EMMY WINNER. What a weekend. I’m so incredibly proud of you @chefjustinsutherland!! You deserve it all.”

A Harrowing Experience

Their relationship faced a significant challenge during a trip to the Bahamas. On May 2, 2024, Lange revealed that she had a near-fatal accident. While talking to people from her room’s balcony, she leaned too far and fell eight stories. Sutherland tried to catch her,

but she slipped through his arms, landing in a shallow water area. Despite the trauma, Lange praised Sutherland for his unwavering support during her recovery, stating, “Justin—you have done everything you can to make me feel comforted and calm while going through your own trauma of the whole situation. I literally could never thank you enough.”

Recent Allegations Against Justin Sutherland

The couple’s life took a dramatic turn when Sutherland was arrested on June 28, 2024, on suspicion of domestic assault and felony threats of violence. According to court documents, a 24-year-old woman, whose identity remains anonymous, accused Sutherland of pointing a gun at her, hitting her with it, and choking her. The allegations paint a disturbing picture of domestic violence.

Legal Proceedings and Denial of Allegations

Sutherland has denied all allegations. His attorney, John Daly, stated that the claims are “riddled with falsehoods” and emphasized that Sutherland never threatened or physically assaulted anyone. Daly suggested that the accusations emerged as the relationship was coming to an end. Sutherland is currently out on his own recognizance and has been ordered to surrender any firearms he owns. He is due back in court on August 16.

Justin Sutherland’s Professional Life

Despite the turmoil in his personal life, Justin Sutherland remains a prominent figure in the culinary world. He runs several popular restaurants in the Twin Cities, including Handsome Hog, Big E, and Gray Duck Tavern. Sutherland had also announced plans to open new establishments in the fall, though it remains to be seen how these legal issues will impact his professional endeavors.

Conclusion

The relationship between Justin Sutherland and Serena Lange has been a blend of public affection, personal challenges, and recent controversies. While Sutherland faces serious legal accusations, Lange’s support and their shared experiences highlight the complexities of their relationship. As the legal process unfolds, the future of this couple and Sutherland’s career remains uncertain. Fans and followers will undoubtedly continue to watch closely, hoping for clarity and resolution in the coming months.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Justin Sutherland’s girlfriend?

Serena Lange, born on April 9, 2000, in Saint Michael, Minnesota, is a model and influencer. She has been in a relationship with chef Justin Sutherland since mid-2023.

2. How did Justin Sutherland and Serena Lange meet?

Details about how they met have not been widely publicized, but they began sharing their relationship on social media in June 2023.

3. What are the recent allegations against Justin Sutherland?

Justin Sutherland has been accused of domestic assault and felony threats of violence. The allegations include pointing a gun at a woman, hitting her with it, and choking her.

4. How has Serena Lange supported Justin Sutherland?

Serena Lange has publicly supported Justin Sutherland, celebrating his achievements like winning a Daytime Emmy Award and standing by him during difficult times, such as her accident in the Bahamas.

5. What is Justin Sutherland’s professional background?

Justin Sutherland is a celebrity chef known for his appearances on Fast Foodies and Chopped. He owns several restaurants in the Twin Cities and has announced plans to open more in the future.